According to the the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count conducted in February 2022, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County is close to 70,000, of which 41,980 are within the city of Los Angeles. Over 70 percent of the homeless population in the county is classified as "unsheltered," meaning they are most likely living on the streets.

