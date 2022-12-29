ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

beverlypress.com

Bass signs executive directive on reducing encampments

Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Dec. 21 launching Inside Safe, a citywide proactive housing-led strategy to bring people inside from tents and encampments, and to prevent encampments from returning. Bass plans to move Los Angeles forward with an urgent and strategic approach to addressing the homelessness crisis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

The Complexity of Homelessness in Los Angeles County

According to the the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count conducted in February 2022, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County is close to 70,000, of which 41,980 are within the city of Los Angeles. Over 70 percent of the homeless population in the county is classified as "unsheltered," meaning they are most likely living on the streets.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

New Law Expanding Scope of Illegal Street Racing Starts January 1st

A new law to expand the illegality of street races, burnouts, speeding, and other sideshow activities involving vehicles will come into effect on January 1st, with many operators in soon-to-be-illegal areas adding further security measures in anticipation. Assembly Bill 2000, authored by Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills), will crack down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

LA Controller backs Predecessor’s decision to suspend embattled Councilmember’s pay

LOS ANGELES – City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley- Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
Lashaun Turner

Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons

Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley):  Jan. 1 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area

Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

CHP officers to conduct 3-day anti-DUI crackdown

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

