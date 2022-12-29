Read full article on original website
Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, Mitchell
Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Dawn Grosz, 63, Mitchell
Dawn Grosz, 63, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell under hospice care. Visitation will be Saturday, December 31, from 10-11:30 AM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Letcher. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
