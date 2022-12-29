Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO