Gym membership sign-ups may increase in January of the new year

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — Getting more exercise is a common News Years’ resolution, and that is confirmed by the International Health Racquet and Sports Club Association, which reports that 12% of gym membership sign-ups happen in January.

John Hutchings is a personal trainer in the Rochester area who has been in the fitness industry for 25 years. He owned a gym and then shortly after covid hit he had to shut down.

He says coming out of the pandemic, the one trend he’s noticed with people when it comes to working out is most have developed bad habits, such as eating more without consistent exercise.

Hutchings says in order to remain consistent; you should start with small goals that are action based rather than result based.

“An activity-based goal would be, I’m going to go to the gym two days this week. I’ll go Tuesday, Thursday, and then you do that. You accomplish that and go hey I achieved my goal without concern for what results that produces,” says Hutchings.

He said it’s not about how much weight is on a scale, it’s about improving your weight composition — a great way to do that is weight training, Hutchings says.

If you would like more tips and advice from Hutchings, you can follow him on his Facebook page “Healthy Edge”.

