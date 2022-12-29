ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals, Bills Barreling Towards Historic Monday Night Football Matchup

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbyTU_0jxWbsR400

The final Monday game of the season can't get much bigger than this.

CINCINNATI — The massive Monday Night Football clash has some historic significance helping to fuel the hype.

An immovable object meets an unstoppable force as the Bengals' seven-game win streak goes up against Buffalo's six-game win streak, just the third time since 1978 that dueling six-plus game winning streaks have met this late in the season.

It's resulted in two teams combing for 23 wins, tying for the most ever in a Monday Night Football matchup. San Francisco and Denver combined for 23 wins in 1997 as both teams made the conference championship round that season.

The 49ers lost to Brett Favre and Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, While John Elway led his franchise to its first Super Bowl victory.

From the atmosphere to the implications, Week 17 isn't sporting your typical game for the Cincinnati Bengals .

According to TickPick , Ticket prices match that anticipation as average get-in prices are up 502% since the start of the season and 81% since the Bengals' win over the Chiefs. It's the most expensive game of the season for a team that's seen a huge attendance influx with Joe Burrow healthy .

All of that without even diving into the playoff impact a win will bring on Monday night.

Downtown Cincinnati is about to overflow with football fans as those lucky enough to attend hope the on-field product matches the off-field hype.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV— start your free trial here .

