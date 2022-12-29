Read full article on original website
Related
New York Post
Top 2023 interior design trends, according to home decor experts
We’ll say it once and we’ll say it again: this is your sign to add some oomph and vibrancy to your home if you’ve been wanting to renovate. Cutting right to the chase, we turned to an home decor expert on the top interior design trends predicted to be at the forefront for 2023.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
These 7 things are making your home look cheap, according to interior designers
These design mistakes are making your home look cheap, here’s what the experts say.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Interior designers share 5 kitchen trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros predict dark colors, backless stoves, and open-concept layouts will be popular but say granite countertops and gray cabinets need to go.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
"It's One Of The Most Difficult Styles To Execute": Interior Designers Are Getting Very Honest About 2023 Home Decor Trends
"These make no sense and never will, not to mention Gen Z will tell you you're 'out of touch.'"
6 places to buy a rug online, from vintage styles to washable options
Area rugs protect floors and can add personality to a space and make it feel more like home. These are the best places to buy area rugs online.
Diptyque’s Stylish New Home Decor Collection Is a Throwback to Its Artisanal Roots
Those candles that top every interior and fashion designer’s “Things I Can’t Live Without” list in glossy pubs going back decades? You know the ones: Wax that seems to have been bathed in moonlight; the transparent vessel with the look and feel of a highball glass; the jaunty, deconstructed typography; that soul-skimming scent. Yes, we’re talking about Diptyque, a brand that’s now inseparable from the luxury candle industry. In a bid to reach back to its artisanal decor roots—today’s retail climate elevates maker-made over manufactured, after all—Diptyque has partnered with French creatives to introduce a limited-edition home accessories collection that...
An Interior Designer Explains How To Update Your Bathroom For Less Than $300
In an exclusive interview, interior designer Jennifer Burt, founder of Mississippi Maximalism, shares some ways anyone can update theirs for less than $300.
Woman Refinishes Kitchen Table Into Something Pinterest-Worthy
Who says your furniture can't be pin-spired?
programminginsider.com
How to Pick Window Treatments for Your Home
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The best window coverings elegantly combine elegance and function. They have a specific purpose in addition to beautifying your house and place of business. Depending on the specifics of the room, different tasks will be required for your window treatments. To obtain the best performance out of your window coverings, take into consideration the specific needs of the windows in each area.
dcnewsnow.com
10 light fixtures and chandeliers to illuminate your home under $100
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Brighten up your living space with affordable lighting. Last year, neon signs became popular in home decor. But that type of lighting is used to add a focal point or make a statement. It is not the best for illuminating your living space. Fortunately, there are many other options, from fixtures to chandeliers, that you can buy for under $100, which will brighten up any room.
HGTV Star Breegan Jane On Why You Should Consider Hiring An Interior Designer
Decorating a home is a particular joy for many homeowners but, as Breegan Jane explains, you might still need help at times in bringing that vision to reality.
What Are The Downsides Of Engineered Wood Flooring?
Engineered wood flooring can look nearly identical to a hardwood surface, but given its composition, it's certainly not the same. We look at the pros and cons.
We Tried The Most Popular Interior Wall Paint At Lowe's. Here's How It Went
Valspar Signature Semi-gloss Tintable Latex Interior Paint + Primer's label and online promotional blurbs make some claims that are worth investigating.
Comments / 0