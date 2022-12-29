Read full article on original website
Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, Mitchell
Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Elmer Sorensen, 97, Plankinton
Elmer Sorensen, 97, of Plankinton, SD, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Platte Health Center. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, from 5-7:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Kathryn (Kay) Lebert, 81
Kathryn (Kay) Lebert, 81, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Pierre, SD after fighting Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:30 Rosary, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in American Legion Cemetery.
