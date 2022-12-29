Kathryn (Kay) Lebert, 81, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Pierre, SD after fighting Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:30 Rosary, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in American Legion Cemetery.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO