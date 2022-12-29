ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Top 2023 interior design trends, according to home decor experts

We’ll say it once and we’ll say it again: this is your sign to add some oomph and vibrancy to your home if you’ve been wanting to renovate. Cutting right to the chase, we turned to an home decor expert on the top interior design trends predicted to be at the forefront for 2023.
Robb Report

Diptyque’s Stylish New Home Decor Collection Is a Throwback to Its Artisanal Roots

Those candles that top every interior and fashion designer’s “Things I Can’t Live Without” list in glossy pubs going back decades? You know the ones: Wax that seems to have been bathed in moonlight; the transparent vessel with the look and feel of a highball glass; the jaunty, deconstructed typography; that soul-skimming scent. Yes, we’re talking about Diptyque, a brand that’s now inseparable from the luxury candle industry. In a bid to reach back to its artisanal decor roots—today’s retail climate elevates maker-made over manufactured, after all—Diptyque has partnered with French creatives to introduce a limited-edition home accessories collection that...
programminginsider.com

How to Pick Window Treatments for Your Home

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The best window coverings elegantly combine elegance and function. They have a specific purpose in addition to beautifying your house and place of business. Depending on the specifics of the room, different tasks will be required for your window treatments. To obtain the best performance out of your window coverings, take into consideration the specific needs of the windows in each area.
dcnewsnow.com

10 light fixtures and chandeliers to illuminate your home under $100

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Brighten up your living space with affordable lighting. Last year, neon signs became popular in home decor. But that type of lighting is used to add a focal point or make a statement. It is not the best for illuminating your living space. Fortunately, there are many other options, from fixtures to chandeliers, that you can buy for under $100, which will brighten up any room.

