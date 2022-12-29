Read full article on original website
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
Abandoned House Near Rochester Airport Lost in Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department says an abandoned home near the Rochester Airport is a total loss as the result of a structure fire reported early Friday morning. A news release indicates fire crews were called to the blaze in the 200 block of County Rd. 16...
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
Truck Hauling Livestock Trailer Crashes in Southern Minnesota
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Missouri woman was hurt after a pick-up truck she was riding in left the road while hauling a livestock trailer on I-35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the pick up, operated by 26-year-old Kole Fulton of Lincoln, Missouri,...
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Body Discover Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious death after the discovery of a body in rural northwest Rochester Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said he could only release minimal information Monday morning, however he did say investigators...
Convicted Burglar Arrested After Rochester Construction Site Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Chatfield man previously convicted of burglary was arrested in connection with a construction site burglary in Rochester. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to an apartment construction site in the 400 block of North Broadway after security cameras captured 39-year-old Joseph Borst on the premises around midnight on Friday. Police made contact with Borst after he allegedly attempted to flee officers on foot.
Rochester Woman Critically Wounded, Man Arrested Following Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police say a woman was critically wounded and a man is in custody following a shooting that’s believed to have taken place Christmas Eve. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to get a...
Rochester Man Accused of Shooting Girlfriend in the Head Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 34-year-old Phillip Turner was set at $1,000,000. He was arranged on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Rochester PD Seeking Gas Station Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery reported at a northwest Rochester gas station early Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the robbery report at the Holiday station in the 1850 block of Assisi Heights Dr. around 1:30 a.m. The clerks reported a man entered the store and handed them a piece of paper stating he had a gun and demanded all of the money in the cash register.
Two Men Revived in Rochester-Area Drug Overdoses
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were revived from drug overdoses reported in Rochester over the holiday weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the first drug overdose at a residence in the 1500 block of Marion Rd. Southeast around 11:50 p.m. on Friday. He said officers administered two doses of Narcan to revive the 32-year-old man.
Minnesota Competition! 2023 Brings 3 New Garbage Haulers to Rochester
If you want more options in who picks up your trash, 2023 is the year for you in Olmsted County!. In November, an Olmsted County ordinance was updated to bring more competition to the area and that led to three new garbage hauling licenses being granted. Who's Been Added to...
Free Way To Dispose Real Christmas Trees In Rochester
Did you go with a fake tree or a real Christmas tree this year? If "real" is your answer, you might be scratching your head right now wondering what you are supposed to do with it now that Christmas is over. Below is a great option that is free in Olmsted County.
Rochester Couple Charged With Defrauding Vulnerable Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester couple is accused of stealing funds from a vulnerable elderly man after taking over his finances. 34-year-old Colleen Siverling Keigher and 33-year-old Corey Keigher are each charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The criminal complaint alleges the husband and wife wrote themselves checks for a total of just over $125,000 from the victim's bank accounts last year.
Fire Causes Heavy Damage to Rural Northeast Rochester Home
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - One person was treated at the scene after a fire broke out in a northeast Rochester home Friday afternoon. A statement from the Rochester Fire Department says fire crews responded to a home at 5189 Connermara Drive Northeast shortly after 1 PM and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the house. While firefighters applied water to extinguish the blaze, a search of the home was conducted and no victims were found.
Firefighters Put Out NW Rochester House Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a house fire reported in northwest Rochester late Thursday morning. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze in the 1050 block of Chippewa Dr. Northwest around 11:11 a.m. Responding engines were informed prior to arrival of black smoke coming through a vent that fed to the home’s kitchen and found an air exchange unit in the home’s utility room on fire when they got to the house.
LOOK: Plainview Minnesota Home Has Maids Stairway + So Much Pepsi
It's not often you find a beautiful Victorian-style home (from 1890) with Pepsi everywhere, but this Plainview home (about 30 miles East of Rochester, Minnesota) has that and then...more Pepsi!. What Is a Maids Stair and Why Is It In Plainview?. A maid's stairway (or staircase) is the stairway servants...
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
