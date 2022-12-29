ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Abandoned House Near Rochester Airport Lost in Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department says an abandoned home near the Rochester Airport is a total loss as the result of a structure fire reported early Friday morning. A news release indicates fire crews were called to the blaze in the 200 block of County Rd. 16...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Convicted Burglar Arrested After Rochester Construction Site Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Chatfield man previously convicted of burglary was arrested in connection with a construction site burglary in Rochester. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to an apartment construction site in the 400 block of North Broadway after security cameras captured 39-year-old Joseph Borst on the premises around midnight on Friday. Police made contact with Borst after he allegedly attempted to flee officers on foot.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Accused of Shooting Girlfriend in the Head Appears in Court

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 34-year-old Phillip Turner was set at $1,000,000. He was arranged on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester PD Seeking Gas Station Robbery Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery reported at a northwest Rochester gas station early Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the robbery report at the Holiday station in the 1850 block of Assisi Heights Dr. around 1:30 a.m. The clerks reported a man entered the store and handed them a piece of paper stating he had a gun and demanded all of the money in the cash register.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Two Men Revived in Rochester-Area Drug Overdoses

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were revived from drug overdoses reported in Rochester over the holiday weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the first drug overdose at a residence in the 1500 block of Marion Rd. Southeast around 11:50 p.m. on Friday. He said officers administered two doses of Narcan to revive the 32-year-old man.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Couple Charged With Defrauding Vulnerable Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester couple is accused of stealing funds from a vulnerable elderly man after taking over his finances. 34-year-old Colleen Siverling Keigher and 33-year-old Corey Keigher are each charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The criminal complaint alleges the husband and wife wrote themselves checks for a total of just over $125,000 from the victim's bank accounts last year.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Fire Causes Heavy Damage to Rural Northeast Rochester Home

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - One person was treated at the scene after a fire broke out in a northeast Rochester home Friday afternoon. A statement from the Rochester Fire Department says fire crews responded to a home at 5189 Connermara Drive Northeast shortly after 1 PM and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the house. While firefighters applied water to extinguish the blaze, a search of the home was conducted and no victims were found.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Firefighters Put Out NW Rochester House Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a house fire reported in northwest Rochester late Thursday morning. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze in the 1050 block of Chippewa Dr. Northwest around 11:11 a.m. Responding engines were informed prior to arrival of black smoke coming through a vent that fed to the home’s kitchen and found an air exchange unit in the home’s utility room on fire when they got to the house.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy