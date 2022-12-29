ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Journal Inquirer

Enfield PZC tables vote on mall traffic alternatives

ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month tabled a vote on selecting alternative ways to enter and exit the Enfield Square Mall that will improve traffic flow and safety. In partnership with the state Department of Transportation and the Capital Region Council of Governments, or CRCOG, the...
ENFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Realignment project of State Route 69, 72 continues

BRISTOL – The realignment project of State Route 69 and 72 continues to march closer as some structures in the West End have been demolished in preparation for coming construction efforts. “That is a long-time planned state project that’s paid mostly by the state but a little by the...
BRISTOL, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck gets grant for housing rehabilitation

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck was among seven towns that have been awarded over $10 million in small cities grants to modernize and rehabilitate housing. Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquer-Bruno announced Dec. 19 the Connecticut Department of Housing will release $13.4 million in grants to Naugatuck, Litchfield, Seymour, Griswold, Suffield, Vernon and Windham for infrastructure upgrades directed at housing for low and moderate-income individuals, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield pub may seek a permit change

ENFIELD — The owners of Jimmy’s Pub have stopped offering live entertainment in the wake of residents’ concerns and will come before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a permit should they want to resume such events in the future. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lewis Fiore...
ENFIELD, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym

ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School. Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November

MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

7 Manchester buildings go solar

MANCHESTER — Town officials have announced plans to install solar energy panels and systems at seven municipal buildings, projected to save the town over $100,000 annually on electricity. WHAT: The Connecticut Green Bank will cover all up-front costs to install solar energy systems on seven town buildings. WHEN: Of...
MANCHESTER, CT
multihousingnews.com

Harbor Group, Cammeby’s Purchase 932-Unit Connecticut Asset

CBRE Capital Markets arranged $124.5 million in CMBS financing for the acquisition. Harbor Group International LLC and Cammeby’s International Group have acquired The Pavilions, a 932-unit community in the Manchester suburb of Hartford, Conn. Cammeby’s will handle the property’s management. According to Yardi Matrix data, the buyers...
HARTFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Property transfers for Dec. 29

Carolyn Duhaime sold property on 13 Avenue B to E&E Quality Homes LLC for $60,000. Robert M. and Kimberly E. Conroy sold property on 154 Feldspar Ave to Raymond and Susan Perrotte for $325,000. Barbara C. Richards sold property on 67 Pondview Cir Lot 67 to Kenneth and Donna Jasko...
BEACON FALLS, CT
NBC Connecticut

Water Damage Forces Hartford Public Library Downtown Branch to Close

The Hartford Library downtown branch is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time. A water pipe on the building’s top floor broke over the weekend, causing extensive damage to the building. Library officials believe the frigid air that gripped the state this weekend likely contributed to...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police

A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit

2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT

