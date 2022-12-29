Read full article on original website
Enfield PZC tables vote on mall traffic alternatives
ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month tabled a vote on selecting alternative ways to enter and exit the Enfield Square Mall that will improve traffic flow and safety. In partnership with the state Department of Transportation and the Capital Region Council of Governments, or CRCOG, the...
Bristol Press
Realignment project of State Route 69, 72 continues
BRISTOL – The realignment project of State Route 69 and 72 continues to march closer as some structures in the West End have been demolished in preparation for coming construction efforts. “That is a long-time planned state project that’s paid mostly by the state but a little by the...
mycitizensnews.com
Naugatuck gets grant for housing rehabilitation
NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck was among seven towns that have been awarded over $10 million in small cities grants to modernize and rehabilitate housing. Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquer-Bruno announced Dec. 19 the Connecticut Department of Housing will release $13.4 million in grants to Naugatuck, Litchfield, Seymour, Griswold, Suffield, Vernon and Windham for infrastructure upgrades directed at housing for low and moderate-income individuals, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Enfield pub may seek a permit change
ENFIELD — The owners of Jimmy’s Pub have stopped offering live entertainment in the wake of residents’ concerns and will come before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a permit should they want to resume such events in the future. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lewis Fiore...
darientimes.com
Sale of blighted Ansonia eyesores can move forward after foreclosure, attorney says
ANSONIA — A foreclosure approved Tuesday will allow a New York company to sell two rundown industrial properties in the heart of the city’s downtown to a developer, according to its lawyer. But first, they’ll have to resolve hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes, sewer and...
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym
ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School. Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared...
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
trumbulltimes.com
14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November
MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
7 Manchester buildings go solar
MANCHESTER — Town officials have announced plans to install solar energy panels and systems at seven municipal buildings, projected to save the town over $100,000 annually on electricity. WHAT: The Connecticut Green Bank will cover all up-front costs to install solar energy systems on seven town buildings. WHEN: Of...
ctexaminer.com
Town-Owned Parcel with Water Access is Center of Battle in Old Lyme
OLD LYME — For six months, two town commissions have wrestled for control of three acres of town land where a kayak and canoe launch was in use a half century ago – and it appears that a compromise is nowhere in sight. As of December, the town’s...
multihousingnews.com
Harbor Group, Cammeby’s Purchase 932-Unit Connecticut Asset
CBRE Capital Markets arranged $124.5 million in CMBS financing for the acquisition. Harbor Group International LLC and Cammeby’s International Group have acquired The Pavilions, a 932-unit community in the Manchester suburb of Hartford, Conn. Cammeby’s will handle the property’s management. According to Yardi Matrix data, the buyers...
mycitizensnews.com
Property transfers for Dec. 29
Carolyn Duhaime sold property on 13 Avenue B to E&E Quality Homes LLC for $60,000. Robert M. and Kimberly E. Conroy sold property on 154 Feldspar Ave to Raymond and Susan Perrotte for $325,000. Barbara C. Richards sold property on 67 Pondview Cir Lot 67 to Kenneth and Donna Jasko...
NBC Connecticut
Water Damage Forces Hartford Public Library Downtown Branch to Close
The Hartford Library downtown branch is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time. A water pipe on the building’s top floor broke over the weekend, causing extensive damage to the building. Library officials believe the frigid air that gripped the state this weekend likely contributed to...
Eyewitness News
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night. Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose. Updated: 7 hours ago. The father...
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police
A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
wiltonbulletin.com
CT apartment complex sells for $49 million: 'Significant interest in the offering'
NORWALK — An apartment complex off U.S. Route 1 has sold for $48.65 million to a New Jersey firm that owns several other multifamily properties in Connecticut, real estate brokers announced Wednesday. The 164-unit Reserve41, at 41 Wolfpit Ave., was sold by Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based...
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
