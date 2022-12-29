Shares of Chevron and Walmart are posting losses Wednesday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Chevron and Walmart have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 35 points (0.1%) lower. Chevron's shares are off $3.50, or 2.0%, while those of Walmart are off $1.56, or 1.1%, combining for an approximately 33-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Caterpillar Dow and Nike A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

2 DAYS AGO