NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2022: XLE, UNG, USO, BORR, BE, GE
Energy stocks were slipping in premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was falling 0.5% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 1% lower. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was recently inactive. Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.5%...
msn.com
Dow falls 35 points on losses for Chevron, Walmart stocks
Shares of Chevron and Walmart are posting losses Wednesday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Chevron and Walmart have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 35 points (0.1%) lower. Chevron's shares are off $3.50, or 2.0%, while those of Walmart are off $1.56, or 1.1%, combining for an approximately 33-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Caterpillar Dow and Nike A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up; XRP biggest loser among top 10
Bitcoin and Ether prices gained on Friday morning in Asia, while other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were mixed. XRP led losses with 3.87%, followed by Cardano. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.53% to US$16,641 in the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. in Hong Kong. Ether added 0.91%...
Stocks rally on Wall Street; job market remains strong
Stocks rallied on Wall Street as investors reviewed government data showing that the labor market remains strong.
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi index falls as oil prices weaken
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock index closed lower on Friday on weaker oil prices, although it was 2022's best performer among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Brent crude, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market, was down 15 cents at $83.29 a barrel by 1141 GMT, as a spike in China's COVID cases hurt the demand outlook. O/R.
S&P 500 wraps worst year since 2008
The S&P 500 is on target to post its worst annual performance since 2008, while energy sector posts record year
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close the Door on a Tumultuous 2022
Stocks finished the year far from where they started it, with the equities market wrapping up its worst annual showing since 2008.
