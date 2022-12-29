Read full article on original website
I-95 South clear after crash in Chesterfield
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 67, just after the Pocahontas Parkway interchange. The left shoulder, left lane and center lane are currently closed.
South Crater Road reopened after crash in Petersburg
A crash has closed all northbound lanes of South Crater Road near Interstate 95, as well as the ramp that leads from South Crater Road to the interstate.
SCAM ALERT: Henrico Police warn residents about construction scam
The Henrico County Police Division is warning residents about a recent scam across the county involving contractors that are trying to defraud victims in the community.
Hopewell investigates two late-evening shootings one mile apart
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred Thursday night just one mile apart from each other and within an hour and a half timeframe. Police said officers responded to the John Randolph Medical Center around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 for a male who had arrived after being […]
Troopers to pursue charges against both drivers in deadly I-64 crash: Warrant
New court documents show state troopers in Virginia are pursuing charges against both drivers involved in a party bus crash that killed three people on I-64 in York County earlier this month.
Richmond Police warn against drunk driving, celebratory gunfire
Chesterfield Food Bank serves hundreds after cold weather cancels last week’s distribution. Pygmy hippo moves to public viewing at Metro Richmond Zoo. Virginia’s most famous hippopotamus went swimming for the first time recently. New Year's Eve events and safety tips in RVA. Updated: 12 hours ago. Richmond police...
Family of York County party bus crash victims calls for charges
A funeral is set for Friday for two victims of this month's crash involving a party bus and tractor-trailer on I-64 in York County.
Richmond’s Marshall Street Plaza closed indefinitely for repairs
The Marshall Street Plaza in downtown Richmond is closed until further notice for emergency repairs.
Tina Watkins is no longer leading the Petersburg Fire Department
Tina Watkins came to Petersburg after she retired from Richmond Fire following 34 years in the city.
Four people injured in Virginia Route 150 single-car crash, state police investigating
Four people are in the hospital with injuries on Tuesday evening after a car ran off Route 150 and crashed into a cement barrier.
Water main break on Jackson Street in downtown Richmond causes significant road damage
A water main break has caused significant damage to the road and sidewalk in an area of downtown Richmond.
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
Virginia State Police identify man killed in Amelia shootout, family speaks out
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a man was killed during a shootout on Wednesday night in Amelia County.
Missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.
Grace Place apartments flood from burst pipe a week after Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority takes over
Just days after the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority gained ownership of the Grace Place apartments, a burst pipe flooded the building leaving forcing some tenants out on Christmas Eve.
Crumbling bricks, abandoned apartments and absent assistance on Chamberlayne Avenue
Residents of an apartment building on Richmond's northside are speaking out after what they say has been years of neglect by an absent landlord.
1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield crash on Christmas Eve
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Saturday night. The Chesterfield Police Department says a Hyundai Sedan was traveling west on Riverway Road and struck a Chevy Silverado that was traveling east on Beach Road around 5:40 p.m. One person in the...
Hopewell police investigate two shootings
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Thursday evening. In the first shooting, police say a victim had arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his elbow. “Further investigation revealed that that incident occurred in the 1300 block...
Hopewell police officer buys gas for car on side of road
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell Police officer is being praised by the department for helping a stranded car that ran out of gas. The Hopewell Police Department posted the officer’s act of kindness on their Facebook page Tuesday. Officer Martin came across a disabled vehicle in Hopewell, and after...
Petersburg man arrested in connection to attempted Colonial Heights home break-in on Christmas Day
A Petersburg man is in jail after he was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day attempted break-in and shooting that injured a Colonial Heights man and killed his dog.
