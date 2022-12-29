ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Richmond Police warn against drunk driving, celebratory gunfire

Chesterfield Food Bank serves hundreds after cold weather cancels last week’s distribution. Pygmy hippo moves to public viewing at Metro Richmond Zoo. Virginia’s most famous hippopotamus went swimming for the first time recently. New Year's Eve events and safety tips in RVA. Updated: 12 hours ago. Richmond police...
RICHMOND, VA
Hot News

Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield crash on Christmas Eve

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Saturday night. The Chesterfield Police Department says a Hyundai Sedan was traveling west on Riverway Road and struck a Chevy Silverado that was traveling east on Beach Road around 5:40 p.m. One person in the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Hopewell police investigate two shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Thursday evening. In the first shooting, police say a victim had arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his elbow. “Further investigation revealed that that incident occurred in the 1300 block...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Hopewell police officer buys gas for car on side of road

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell Police officer is being praised by the department for helping a stranded car that ran out of gas. The Hopewell Police Department posted the officer’s act of kindness on their Facebook page Tuesday. Officer Martin came across a disabled vehicle in Hopewell, and after...
HOPEWELL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy