Tesla's stock price has plummeted. The year 2022 will end up being "the worst year ever for Tesla Inc. shares," Bloomberg reports, thanks to a steep drop in the stock price that coincides roughly with the decision of its leader, Elon Musk, to acquire Twitter and wade straight into America's culture wars. "The drop had, at one point, made it the third-worst performer in the S&P 500 Index this year." Tesla's problem isn't just Twitter: The company is reportedly having manufacturing problems at a Shanghai plant, and worries about a recession have battered the stock prices of other notable companies. But...

23 HOURS AGO