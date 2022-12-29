BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With winter just around the corner, many are looking to change up their scent to something more seasonally appropriate. Scents that seem fresh and vibrant in the summer may feel jarring to wear in the dead of winter, which is why many choose to buy a winter cologne to put the finishing touch on a wintry look. Scents can convey and enhance a presence that otherwise would fade into the background. A top winter cologne is the Yves Saint Laurent Y Live Intense, a fresh yet earthy fragrance that’s wintry without being too heavy.

2 DAYS AGO