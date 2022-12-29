ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 9

Corina Purser
4d ago

my first question is why did she run away? obviously there's something going on either she thinks she's grown and don't want to do what she's being told to do at home, or there's something going on at home that makes her not feel safe. but I was looking the last place you found her that's probably where you will find her again. I hope she is found safe and sound. but someone's got to get to the bottom of this as to why she keeps running away.

Reply(3)
9
Holdthebus
3d ago

Next time , you find her tail, lock her up, making everyone worry, her parents, neighbors .. if something is wrong, listen, if she feels entitled..STOP..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Craven County asks for help finding missing teenager

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenager. 15-year-old Tanajah Lewis was last seen on Jan. 1 leaving her home in New Bern with a friend. According to the sheriff’s office, she was going to a movie theatre in New Bern or Jacksonville with a friend known as “Rica.”
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2023 were born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center and Carolina East in New Bern. In Greenville, Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces. He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville Police are asking for help in finding coin thief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coin dealer comes back to find his car trunk had broken into and multiple items inside were stolen. A coin dealer was followed from a local coin show to a business located in the 200 block of W. 9th Street, in Greenville, NC and December 18th.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Two hospitalized after large house fire in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. — Two people were hospitalized Monday after a house fire in Lenoir County. Around 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story home on Hillcrest Road in Kinston. Officials said two people inside the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived. One person was taken to ECU...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Officers conducted a welfare check on Contentnea Street on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. The check was requested because family members couldn’t get in contact with a sibling. Barbara Fennar, 79, was found dead in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston Police searching for car involved in hit-and-run

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police department is looking for information surrounding a hit-and-run Saturday night. Officials say the accident occurred around 8:45 p.m. at Holloway Park, and the car involved appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe Suburban. Damage is expected to be on the front end of...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County woman facing multiple charges after chase

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County woman is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase led to her arrest on Friday. Elizabeth Marie Tucker was arrested by troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol and charged with: She received a $5,000 secured bond for those charges. She was also facing charges from the Lenoir […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern man arrested after fatal hit-and-run

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested this morning after leaving the scene of a deadly car crash. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Frazier, 27, ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit and killed another driver on impact.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Firearms stolen from business in the east

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announces reward for early morning burglary that happened here in the east. Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, investigators responded to an alarm call at the Lazy K Cartridge Company, located at 2686 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina sheriff’s office investigating after three dogs found dead, apparently starved and dumped

A North Carolina sheriff’s office is seeking information about three dead dogs that appear to have been starved. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on January 1, 2023 at around 2:30 p.m., the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker St. Ext., just outside Tarboro town limit. According to ECSO, three dogs were located; it appeared they had been starved to death and dumped. No identification or microchips were located on the animals.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been charged in the death of his baby according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Officers arrested the victim’s father, Christian Mark McGill, who is an active duty Marine. Officers responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B to a trouble breathing medical call....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Deputies: Woman hits patrol car during Lenoir County chase

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is behind bars after leading troopers and deputies on a car chase and colliding into a patrol car. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Elizabeth Marie Tucker led officers on a chase on U.S. 258 North in Lenoir County and continued to C.F. Harvey Parkway.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
WCNC

NC man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 28-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
WILSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy