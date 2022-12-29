Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Why does the Humane Society of the Black Hills have so many dogs?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Since the pandemic, the Humane Society of the Black Hills has been seeing an increasing amount of dogs being surrendered and fewer adoptions. Of their 94 kennels, 90 are full. It already wasn’t a good situation a while ago, but now, the overwhelming number of...
KELOLAND TV
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday. Rapid City officials suspect the avian flu is to blame for the dozens of geese recovered in the last week. Game, Fish and Parks officials have reported “significant cases” of avian flu in snow geese and other waterfowl over the last several weeks.
kotatv.com
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
newscenter1.tv
Have you seen Emily Beck?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
custercountychronicle.com
City chicken decision may come back to roost
A familiar debate pecked back up at the Dec. 19 meeting of the Custer City Council, as a city resident, Chuck Ferraro, was on the agenda to discuss the possibility of the city allowing residents to keep chickens in their yards. “I think a lot of other cities have navigated...
kotatv.com
As roads clear, relief rolls into Pine Ridge Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills is still recovering from this month’s winter storms and some communities were hit harder than others. First Families Now is a non-profit that teamed up with Faces of Little Bighorn to host their 8th annual ‘Warm up the Ridge.”. Faces...
rcgov.org
Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake
**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
kotatv.com
Firework safety tips if you plan to celebrate big this New Year’s Eve
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New Year’s Eve is Saturday and with that comes big celebrations, and yours may come in the form of lighting off fireworks, but with that big bang can also come big accidents if you aren’t safe with your fireworks. It is important to...
kotatv.com
United Way director opts for Rapid City job
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jamie Toennies, the current director of the United Way of the Black Hills, will become the manager of Rapid City’s new grants division in February. The grants division will be part of the City’s Finance Department. The city set up the division so there can be a more-coordinated effort in administering grants, identifying specific needs, as well as researching applying for grants.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 12-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Pizza in a Bowl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a recipe that’s so quick and easy, your family can sit down to dinner in just minutes after a busy day. First, cook 8 ounces of rigatoni according to package directions. Drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet brown a pound of ground beef and 1/2 cup chopped onion until beef is no longer pink and onion is translucent. Be sure the break the beef up into crumbles as you cook it. Drain excess grease, then add a 15oz can of tomato sauce, a can of cream of mushroom soup, undiluted, as well as 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese. Heat until cheese is melted.
KEVN
Lead deadwood streets towing city
The early evening news on KEVN. Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:53...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
KEVN
Group claims Custer didn’t tell them of plan to put wastewater in French Creek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an old and out of date water system in constant need of repair. Now the city of Custer wants to make some changes. “The best option for us was French Creek. We were given the option of continuing to discharge into Flynn Creek as most of our system does now, but that is further away. French Creek is closer and it’s all downhill and all of the property that we’re going under is public property, so we don’t need to go through private landowners to get easements,” said Custer City Council member Peg Ryan, Ward 3.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City schedules adjusted for New Year’s holiday
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public of upcoming adjustments to schedules due to the New Year’s Day holiday. With New Year’s Day falling on Sunday this year, most offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in conjunction with the federal observance. The...
kotatv.com
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 34-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, accused of shooting another man earlier in the week, according to a release from the Rapid City Police Department. Leon Plumman, police say, shot the man in the 900 block of North Seventh Street Tuesday night. The...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
Comments / 0