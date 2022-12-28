ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Fall River home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
FALL RIVER, MA
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
plainville.ma.us

Surplus Property Declared

WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville has authority to declare items as surplus that are no longer deemed necessary or adequate to properly perform the duties of government as prescribed by law; and. WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville Fire Department requested approval from the Board of Selectmen to declare the attached...
PLAINVILLE, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk School Repairs May Be Costly

Seekonk schools may need as much as $40 million in repairs, according to the results of a feasibility study. More than 300 projects were identified across the schools, said Chip Phillips, a Senior Project Manager for Colliers in Connecticut. Phillips made his presentation to the school committee at their December 18 meeting.
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless

(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
capecod.com

Vessels for Two Wind Projects Receive State Funding

HYANNIS – Transfer vessels to be used for projects such as the Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind farms are set to benefit from state funding. Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that roughly $361,000 will be provided to Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset. That funding will repair and fabricate high-speed transfer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Three Rhode Island counties designated as ‘medium’, two as ‘high’ in weekly CDC COVID-19 report

The Rhode Island Department of Health has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the weekly COVID-19 community levels for the state’s counties. According to the latest data, three counties in Rhode Island are now classified as “medium” risk – Bristol, Washington, and Newport – while Providence and Kent counties are classified as “high” risk. The state has seen a relatively small increase in COVID-19 activity, but it is not expected to last long. Health officials had anticipated an increase in respiratory virus activity, including COVID-19, around the holidays.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy