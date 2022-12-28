Read full article on original website
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
ABC6.com
Want to get rid of your Christmas tree? Rhode Island wants it to help ‘improve river habitats’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Now that Christmas is over, are you looking to get rid of your tree? Well, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management wants it. The Department of Environmental Management is again teaming up with the Rhode Island Chapter of Trout Unlimited on a habitat restoration program called, “Trees for Trout.”
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
nrinow.news
RIDOT postpones Burrillville bridge reopening, vows to seek damages from contractor blamed for delay
BURRILLVILLE – Those who questioned assertions from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation that the Mohegan Bridge would reopen to two-way traffic by the end of the year will not be surprised. Officials from RIDOT told NRI NOW this week that the reopening of the Burrillville bridge, which has...
plainville.ma.us
Surplus Property Declared
WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville has authority to declare items as surplus that are no longer deemed necessary or adequate to properly perform the duties of government as prescribed by law; and. WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville Fire Department requested approval from the Board of Selectmen to declare the attached...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk School Repairs May Be Costly
Seekonk schools may need as much as $40 million in repairs, according to the results of a feasibility study. More than 300 projects were identified across the schools, said Chip Phillips, a Senior Project Manager for Colliers in Connecticut. Phillips made his presentation to the school committee at their December 18 meeting.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless
(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
Weight limit lowered on Mount Hope Bridge
Starting Thursday, the vehicle weight limit on the Mt. Hope Bridge will be lowered to comply with federal guidelines.
capecod.com
Vessels for Two Wind Projects Receive State Funding
HYANNIS – Transfer vessels to be used for projects such as the Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind farms are set to benefit from state funding. Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that roughly $361,000 will be provided to Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset. That funding will repair and fabricate high-speed transfer...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
ABC6.com
Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island police departments to conduct RIPTIDE patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi
TIVERTON/WEST WARWICK — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department will be conducting RIPTIDE patrols this holiday weekend in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi. During this coming weekend, which coincides with the New Year’s holiday, members of the Tiverton Police Department will be on the lookout for...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
Turnto10.com
First on 10: Smiley talks about changes in Providence police, fire departments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — 2023 will be the start of many new things in Providence, including a change in leadership at the police department. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré is retiring, and Col. Hugh Clements is leaving for a new opportunity. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley said Wednesday, in his...
whatsupnewp.com
Three Rhode Island counties designated as ‘medium’, two as ‘high’ in weekly CDC COVID-19 report
The Rhode Island Department of Health has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the weekly COVID-19 community levels for the state’s counties. According to the latest data, three counties in Rhode Island are now classified as “medium” risk – Bristol, Washington, and Newport – while Providence and Kent counties are classified as “high” risk. The state has seen a relatively small increase in COVID-19 activity, but it is not expected to last long. Health officials had anticipated an increase in respiratory virus activity, including COVID-19, around the holidays.
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
