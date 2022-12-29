Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman charged after alleged Coral Ridge Mall theft
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly committed a theft at Coral Ridge Mall threatened a police officer with death when confronted. Just past 11:30 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Elizabeth Leiss of 20th Avenue Southwest reportedly entered Scheels, put on several pieces of clothing, and picked up a pair of winter boots. She then allegedly exited the store while carrying the boots, and refused to stop for loss prevention.
KCJJ
Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession
An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
KCJJ
Man accused of stealing woman’s car at knifepoint formally charged Wednesday
The man who allegedly stole a woman’s car at knifepoint earlier this month and arrested in Illinois has been returned to Johnson County and formally charged. In the arrest report, the victim was leaving her Oaknoll Court residence the afternoon of December 12th when she was approached by 20-year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones Jr. of Iowa City. He allegedly was brandishing a knife and held it to her throat. Corley-Jones then reportedly told the woman he was going to take her car and made her roll under a nearby car before fleeing.
KCJJ
Transient who allegedly stole lottery tickets from Iowa City club arrested
An area transient is in custody after allegedly stealing lottery tickets and cashing in the winners at an Iowa City convenience store. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton came into Kirkwood Liquor and Tobacco the evening of December 4th on three different occasions with the stolen tickets. He redeemed a total of 15 winners that day. He reportedly came back the following afternoon and redeemed another four winners. Then on the morning of December 6th he allegedly redeemed 26 winners.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
KCJJ
Area transient arrested for bike theft
An area transient who was allegedly in possession of a stolen bike earlier this month has been arrested. At approximately 5:15 pm December 12th, 53-year-old Bradley Allen was reportedly found on the 800 block of South Riverside Drive in possession of a Trek e-bike. A check of the identification on the bike showed that it had been reported stolen to the Coralville Police Department. When asked about the bike, Allen allegedly made admissions about possessing the bike and the lock that was being used to secure the bike to a tree when officers located it.
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused in domestic assault
A North Liberty man was arrested early Thursday after an alleged domestic assault. Just after midnight, 44-year-old Benjamin Binns of Vandello Circle reportedly strangled the victim on the bed, then dragged her by her arms onto the ground. When police arrived, they noted multiple abrasions and cuts on the woman’s face. Officers photographed the injuries as evidence.
KCJJ
Authorities investigating overnight shooting in Grinnell
Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours Thursday in Grinnell. KCRG TV reports that the incident occurred at approximately 1:40 am in a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Officials say a handgun was produced and then multiple shots were fired.
KCJJ
Arrest made in Riverside restaurant burglary case
A suspect is in custody in a Riverside restaurant burglary case. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday 35-year-old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested on a Washington County warrant by the Ottumwa Police Department. Investigators say on July 17th Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to...
KCJJ
Mobile home fire in North Liberty results in fatality
A Golf View Trailer Park resident perished when their mobile home caught fire Tuesday night. The Gazette reports that North Liberty Fire Department crews were dispatched in the 10pm hour to the trailer. A police officer was first on scene and saw flames at the front door and at a back window.
KCJJ
Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion
The Iowa River sample results from State Hygienic Laboratory taken by the City of Iowa City Water Division in response to the C6-Zero facility explosion in Marengo on December 8th show no reportable detection of contaminants. The analyses performed by the Lab are for compounds associated with petroleum products such...
KCJJ
ICPD welcomes new officer
The Iowa City Police Department is welcoming a new officer. Officer Mahlan Sharf is from Cedar Rapids and previously served with the United States Marine Corps. Sharf will attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy beginning Jan. 3rd. Upon graduation, he will then will participate in the police department’s field training program.
KCJJ
Iowa City Fire Department Capt. Troy Roth named Fire Marshal
Iowa City has a new fire marshal. Following the retirement of Fire Marshal Brian Greer, the Iowa City Fire Department has named Troy Roth to the position. That’s according to a news release issued by the ICFD on Wednesday. Roth is a 21-year veteran of the ICFD, where he...
KCJJ
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County Launches January Campaign to recruit new mentors
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County is addressing a significant challenge in the area: dozens of local boys are waiting and hoping for a “Big Brother,” some waiting over a year to be partnered with an adult. In response, the organization is announcing “30 Brothers in 30...
KCJJ
New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side
A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
KCJJ
Report: Hamburg Inn #2 to close “indefinitely” next week
A report says Hamburg Inn #2 will close “indefinitely” next week. That’s according to Iowa’s News Now, which reports the longtime Iowa City restaurant will close on January 8th. The report says an assistant manager confirmed the closing, but did not give a reason. Hamburg Inn...
KCJJ
Iowa men’s, women’s wrestlers compete Thursday and Friday at Soldier Salute in Coralville
Men’s and women’s wrestlers from the University of Iowa will compete Thursday and Friday at Soldier Salute at XTreme Arena in Coralville. On the men’s side, the Hawkeyes will be joined by fellow Big Ten squads Wisconsin and Minnesota, as well as in-state rivals Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Several other Division 1 programs will also compete.
