Start ’em Sit ’em Week 17 TNF: Should Managers Trust Hassan Haskins or Ezekiel Elliott on Thursday Night?

We’ve all lived the experience, when someone gives us a gift that is just totally wrong. That happened to Detroit Lions fan Mitchell Borin. His mom got him a Calvin Johnson jersey for the holidays. One problem: It was definitely not a Calvin Johnson jersey. The legendary Detroit star wore No. 81. Borin received a Read more... The post NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO