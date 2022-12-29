Start ’em Sit ’em Week 17 TNF: Should Managers Trust Hassan Haskins or Ezekiel Elliott on Thursday Night?

Read full article on original website
Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett playing vs Jets with 10 screws, plate in his hand. Abe Lucas out
Lockett plays 13 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand. Stone Forsythe makes his 1st career start, for out Abe Lucas.
NFL world reacts to wild Russell Wilson stat
This has not been the NFL season Russell Wilson likely envisioned when he was traded to the Denver Broncos last March. Wilson signed a giant five-year, $245 million extension in September (with $165 million guaranteed), but he and the team have both struggled all season. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Russell Wilson stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots' Kyle Dugger scores 39-yard pick-six against Dolphins
In a key AFC East matchup against the Dolphins, the Patriots' defense came up with a big play.
WATCH: A.J. Brown scores on Eagles' longest offensive play of 2022
Brown’s 68-yard catch earlier this season had been the Eagles’ longest play of the year…until he reeled off a 78-yard catch and run for a TD in the third quarter Sunday.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift
We’ve all lived the experience, when someone gives us a gift that is just totally wrong. That happened to Detroit Lions fan Mitchell Borin. His mom got him a Calvin Johnson jersey for the holidays. One problem: It was definitely not a Calvin Johnson jersey. The legendary Detroit star wore No. 81. Borin received a Read more... The post NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions LB James Houston IV Becomes "The Problem" for Bears QB Justin Fields, Add More Sacks
James Houston is terrorizing Bears quarterback and added more sacks to his phenomenal start.
Washington Commanders unveil new hog mascot
Calling back to a historic part of the franchise's history, the Washington Commanders new mascot is a hog named Major Tuddy.
National Championship Ticket Information
After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the ...
