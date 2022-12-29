Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY GIVES UP TWO LATE GOALS IN 5-3 LOSS TO TARTAN
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team started fast taking an early 2-0 lead but gave up five of the last six goals in the game in a loss to the Tartan Titans 5-3 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic on Thursday afternoon. FIRST PERIOD – — It took...
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY FALLS TO FARGO NORTH 8-1 AT THE RALPH ENGELSTAD ARENA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team fell to a very talented Fargo North (N.D.) Spartans team on Wednesday night 8-1 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic. Scoring the lone goal for the Pirates was Jack Doda. FIRST PERIOD – — The first period has caused issues for the...
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOOPS STRUGGLES WITH DETROIT LAKES’ SIZE AND DEFENSE IN LOSS
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team struggled with a big and physical Detroit Lakes Lakers team and lost 59-37 in the Championship game of the Fergus Falls Holiday Tournament. Halle Winjum and Abby Borowicz were named to the All-tournament team. FIRST HALF – — Crookston had a good start to...
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY PLAYS WELL BUT CAN’T STOP WARROAD’S BIG LINE IN A 6 -1 LOSS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team has gone 0-2 in the Warroad Girl’s Hockey Holiday Classic and will have the huge task this afternoon of winning at least a game from the Classic. They have to go against the Warroad Warriors, who are ranked #1 in the State in Class A.
FOUR PIRATE WRESTLERS COMPETING IN DAY 2 OF RUMBLE ON THE RED
The Crookston Pirate Wrestlers have four members competing on Day 2 of the Rumble on the Red Tournament at the FargoDome. Ethan Boll is in the championship at 220-pounds, while Gavyn Hlucny, Ethan Bowman, and Carter Coauette are all in wrestlebacks today. We will be updating the results down below.
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL FOUL TROUBLE COSTS THEM LATE IN LOSS TO NCE/UH TITANS
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team had a 51-46 lead with just over eight minutes left in the game when Hunter Nicholas picked up his fourth foul, and two minutes later, the Pirates were down 54-51 to Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal. Crookston tied it at 54-54 with just over five minutes to go when the Titans Cole Bentley, who was playing with four fouls, made a strong move inside to score and was fouled by Nicholas, who picked up his fifth with 4:15 to go. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal outscored the Pirates 14-6 the rest of the way to beat Crookston 68-60 at Crookston High School.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL KNOCKS OFF #1 RANKED HANCOCK
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team trailed by seven points with over three minutes left but finished the game playing outstanding basketball and came from behind to beat the #1 ranked (Class A) Hancock Owls in the first round of the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic. Crookston had three players in double figures in the game but used their outstanding defense in the final minutes to win the game.
Harlan “Red” Glenn Mosher – Obit
Harlan “Red” Glenn Mosher, 79, Beltrami, MN, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Riverview Health in Crookston, MN. Harlan was born on January 30, 1943, in Fertile, MN to Earl & June (Ogaard) Mosher. He attended elementary school in Beltrami until the 8th grade then came over to Fertile where he graduated in 1961.
Mary Louise Amiot – Obit
Mary Louise Amiot, 84, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, with loving family by her side. Mary Lou, as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on July 31, 1938, to Louis and Louise (Noel) Audette on their farm near Huot, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith, then attended elementary school at Huot, and Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls through her junior year. The family moved to Crookston in 1955 where Mary Lou graduated from the St. Joseph’s Academy as a member of the Class of 1956. She then began working for Fr. John O’Toole at the Our Northland Diocese newspaper. On July 6, 1957, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Joseph Amiot in St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Crookston. During the ensuing years, their marriage would be blessed by the births of Deb, Deanna, Doug, Denice, and Dale. In 1966 Mary and Ken opened Ken’s Drive-In in Crookston and ten years later purchased The Kegs in Grand Forks, ND from Martha Muzzy. Six months after that they opened Your Host Drive-In in Crookston. From 1992 through 2003 Mary Lou was employed in dining services at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. In retirement, she began volunteering at the Mount Saint Benedict Monastery and Riverview Hospital Gift Shop. Mary Lou couldn’t resist the lure of the food business so for ten years she worked part-time for New Horizons, the company that operated the RiverView Cafeteria.
Marie Chaput – Obit
Marie Chaput, Red Lake Falls, MN, 88, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her residence near Red Lake Falls, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gentilly, MN with MSGR. David Baumgartner Officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery at Gentilly.
Elaine Hanson – Obit
Elaine Hanson, 69, Ada, MN, passed away, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Essential Health in Fargo, ND. Elaine Louise was born on October 6, 1953, the daughter of Herman and Gertrude (Redlinger) Gerber, in Bismarck, ND. She moved with family to Carrington, ND, followed by a move to Ada, in 1970. She graduated from Ada High School in 1971. This is where she met the love of her life, Jim Hanson. They were married on September 17, 1972, and spent over 50 years together.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 31, 2022
The Crookston Eagles will have Bar Bingo with a $400 must-go Jackpot today at 2:00 p.m. The Crookston Library will be open from 10:00 to 2:00 today. They will be closed Sunday, and Monday, January 1 and 2. Other Lake Agassiz Regional Libraries will close at 5:00 today and will be closed Monday, January 2.
John M. Gunderson – Time of Service Announcement
John M. Gunderson, age 87, of Ada, MN, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home under the care of his loved ones and Hospice of the Red River Valley. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation starting one hour before, at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery, Gary, MN.
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
Twin Valley mom frustrated over how her autistic son was handled in school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Twin Valley, MN, mom doesn’t believe enough is being done for her son’s safety in school. Sarah Green’s son, whom they call Junior, has autism and is non-verbal. Green claims an incident at Norman County East in a small room...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Rosa Maria Martinez, 24, of Eagle Pass, Texas, for DUI. Jennie Leora McConnell, 37, of Mahnomen, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 12/28/2022 – At 2:34 p.m., the CFD...
