ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

UPDATE: Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Of Juvenile

(KTTS News) – Springfield Police have released an update on a shooting death of a juvenile that took place earlier this week. The incident happened in the 4300 Block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting appears to be the result of an accident. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Early December Car Crash Turns Fatal

(KTTS News) – A crash that happened earlier this month has turned into a fatality. On December 6th the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to the area of Campbell Ave. and Walnut Lawn St. for a serious injury crash. A vehicle driven by 76-year-old Sharon Walker of Springfield was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police identified a couple found shot to death at a home in Springfield on Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) say the victims are Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, both of Springfield. Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. According...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day

A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
LEBANON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
CARTHAGE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Police Department hires officer; promotes another

The Forsyth Police Department is making strides to build up their police force, after most officers resigned in October, and create a new image for the department. At the Monday, Dec. 19, Aldermen meeting the Aldermen approved the hiring of Officer Jason Flowers and the promotion of Officer Michele Rackley to Sergeant.
FORSYTH, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Attack by pit bulls at Willard campus leaves six seriously injured

"would have been much worse had our staff not immediately sprung into action" Twenty-one people were attacked by two pit bulls which came onto the playground of Willard Intermediate South on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Eighteen of those involved in the attack were students, while three were teachers. Six suffered injuries requiring medical attention.
WILLARD, MO
KTTS

Building Collapses In Downtown Ozark

(KTTS News) – Police in Ozark are investigating after a building partially collapsed on the square Thursday morning. The collapse happened around 8:30 AM near Church and Second Street. It’s unclear at this time what caused the collapse. The Ozark Police Department says that no injuries were reported.
OZARK, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Die in Crashes Statewide During Christmas Holiday Period

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 traffic fatalities came on Missouri highways during the Christmas Holiday Counting Period which ended just before midnight on Monday. The patrol reported two fatalities in the Jefferson City Troop F Zone and another in the Springfield area. Troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy