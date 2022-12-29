5 things to know this Thursday, December 29

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Happy Thursday, or as I like to call it, Friday eve! Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the deep freeze is in the rearview, and it’s all about the warmth into the new year . It’s a far cry from flip-flops and green grass, but we’ll take it.

Tragedy struck in Wilton Wednesday morning, as a Providence man fell out of a tree and died. And in Greene County, a crash on the Thruway sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries. Here are five of the top stories this Thursday, December 29.

1. Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton

The Saratoga Sheriff’s Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to the Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

2. 2 hospitalized after Thruway crash in Greene County

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway, Wednesday afternoon. A flatbed hauling nearly 200,000 pounds of crane equipment broke down in the right lane southbound between exits 21B and 21A, just before 5:40 p.m.

3. Rotterdam approves law to regulate marijuana dispensaries and consumption

Municipalities across the state have until December 31st to either opt-in or opt-out of allowing marijuana-related businesses in their communities. But on Wednesday night, the Rotterdam Town Council voted to opt-in so the town could take advantage of the possible tax revenue benefits.

4. Two injured in stabbing on Hoosick Street

The Troy Police Department along with the Troy Fire Department were on scene of a stabbing near the area of Hoosick Street and 8th Street Wednesday afternoon. Two individuals were being treated.

5. PD: Milton child calls 911 after hours left alone

Police arrested Charlene M. Sheehy, 38 of Milton on December 23. Sheehy was allegedly involved in endangering the welfare of a child.

