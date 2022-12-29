Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Related
After Middletown, NJ, bank robbery, male suspect sought by FBI
MIDDLETOWN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a township bank robbery reported at a branch along Route 35, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed. Around 10:40 a.m., Middletown police responded to a call from the Valley National Bank within Kohl’s Plaza. According to law enforcement, a male suspect...
3 Suspects Lead Cops On Chase In Westchester After Stealing Vehicle, 1 Still On Loose: Police
Three suspects charged with stealing a vehicle failed to avoid capture after leading police on a lengthy chase in Westchester County, authorities said. The chase happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., when police in New Rochelle were told that a stolen vehicle had entered the city aft…
Princeton Police blotter
A 65-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 25 after police were alerted to a report of an erratic driver. The man was stopped by police on Nassau Street and arrested. He was processed and released. A victim reported that a check he had mailed to the...
VIDEO: Violent armed robbery crew enters victims' homes, cars in 2-borough spree
Police are seeking an armed robbery crew that struck four times in Brooklyn and Staten Island this month, including three times in a single day.
‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson
Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
Duo steals $250K in jewelry from NJ home, suspects sought
Two men are being sought by New Jersey police for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from a New Jersey home a day after Christmas, police said.
Three New York men arrested after shoplifting escalates to car chase in Middletown, NJ
Several hours after a bank robbery in Middletown Township on Wednesday morning, there was a shoplifting incident that took place mid-afternoon which led to a police pursuit car chase. Middletown Police said they received a call around 3:30 pm on Wednesday after an employee at the Verizon store on Route...
sauconsource.com
Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police
A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
Man Killed In West New York
A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed this week in West New York, authorities said. Jose Cepeda was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body on 60th Street and JFK Boulevard East around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes
Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island. Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29. Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the...
Unidentified man found fatally shot in head in NJ: officials
Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of an unidentified man shot in the head Thursday night, authorities said.
4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ
UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
Girlfriend Of Fugitive Elmwood Park Shooter Didn't Originally Know His Violent Past: Neighbors
UPDATE: An Elmwood Park resident whose fugitive live-in boyfriend is wanted for shooting her friend and co-worker at their home two nights ago made a public plea Thursday to “end this nightmare.”. Lisa Dolack included the police wanted poster while asking folks on Facebook to help authorities track down...
New Jersey man arrested and charged after firing several shots in the air
A Beachwood man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in the borough for firing several shots in a residential neighborhood. Police said that they received a call around 2:51 pm on Monday afternoon of shots being fired along the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue and located the evidence of shell casings along the road upon arriving at the scene of the crime.
Holmdel, NJ house has 3 high-end vehicles stolen at the same time, police say
One house in Holmdel had three high-end vehicles stolen on Monday — in at least the third case of a home having more than one car stolen at the same time in December. Entry was gained to the residence “without force” on the day after Christmas and keys were taken to all three vehicles, according to Holmdel Township police.
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
N.J. baby saved after overdosing on opioids; parents charged
The parents of a 1-year-old boy were charged with child endangerment after their baby suffered a suspected drug overdose at a shopping plaza in Hazlet, Monmouth County prosecutors announced. Police officers from Hazlet and Holmdel were able to save the infant by administering him with naloxone, an opioid reversal drug,...
Five Shot In Jersey City, Teen In Custody
Five people were shot in Jersey City in separate incidents on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged in one, authorities said.The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the boy shot a 14-year-old victim in the left thigh at Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive, city spokesperson…
Off Duty Ocean County Officer Lauded For Lifesaving
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Off-duty State Department of Corrections officer Chad Ammerman received a prestigious award for saving the life of an elderly boater in distress. On June 21, 2021, a sailboat capsized in the waters off Little Egg. John L. McKenna, 82, was riding in it but was unable to get back in.
'Armed And Dangerous': Manhunt Intensifies For Accused Shooter Of New Milford Woman
UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged. James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 immediately and not try to approach him.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0