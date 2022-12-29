ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

A 65-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 25 after police were alerted to a report of an erratic driver. The man was stopped by police on Nassau Street and arrested. He was processed and released. A victim reported that a check he had mailed to the...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson

Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
PATERSON, NJ
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed In West New York

A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed this week in West New York, authorities said. Jose Cepeda was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body on 60th Street and JFK Boulevard East around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
94.5 PST

4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ

UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
UNION CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. baby saved after overdosing on opioids; parents charged

The parents of a 1-year-old boy were charged with child endangerment after their baby suffered a suspected drug overdose at a shopping plaza in Hazlet, Monmouth County prosecutors announced. Police officers from Hazlet and Holmdel were able to save the infant by administering him with naloxone, an opioid reversal drug,...
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Shot In Jersey City, Teen In Custody

Five people were shot in Jersey City in separate incidents on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged in one, authorities said.The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the boy shot a 14-year-old victim in the left thigh at Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive, city spokesperson…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
