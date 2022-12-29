ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 19

IkweWolf
1d ago

There's more than just this they should change

Reply
10
Related
kroxam.com

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST

New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota to increase minimum wage at start of new year

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will increase Jan. 1. The state announced Wednesday that rates will be adjusted for inflation to $10.59 for large employers and $8.63 for other state minimum wages. As of Jan. 1, 2023:. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rate to be adjusted for inflation

Minnesota’s minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation, effective on January 1. Under the new rates, large employers with an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000 must pay at least $10.59 an hour. Small employers with an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000 must pay $8.63...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

New laws take effect January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Minnesota Regulators Warn of High Heating Costs, Assistance Available

State regulators are reminding Minnesotans that there is help available for families struggling to pay their heating bill. Public Utilities Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says one option is the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP):. “Which is a federal program administered by the Department of Commerce. And LIHEAP for folks who...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller to immediately introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits

When the new legislative session begins in January, Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Potential changes to MN voting laws

An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Gov. Walz’s plan to prevent fraud, and protect taxpayer dollars

From the WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - December 27, 2022. Governor Tim Walz announced a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars. Following his administration’s directive to identify areas of improvement, Governor Walz released a plan & a package of budget proposals.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy