Washington, DC

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
PEORIA, IL
247Sports

PODCAST: Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl joins the show

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King is joined by Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl, who breaks down the Tigers' SEC-opening win over Florida, coaching against Todd Golden, what Auburn needs to improve upon in the New Year, his desires to become a head coach one day and more.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Georgia football: Jalen Carter speaks out on Todd McShay's 'character concern' comments

ATLANTA -- While the discussion this month surrounding Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter should have been about the iconic play involving him picking up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay took the spotlight away from Carter's disruptive play on the field, and cited anonymous sources to make a case for Carter as a disruptive forced off the field.
ATLANTA, GA

