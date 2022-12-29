Read full article on original website
GREAT BEAR NEW YEARS EVE PARTY
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are looking for a great way to slide into 2023, the New Year’s Eve party at Great Bear Ski Valley may be the way to go. Great Bear’s New Year’s Eve event, with discounted tickets after 5 p.m. and fireworks at the top of the ski hill at midnight, to start the year off with a bang.
New Year’s safety; 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot; Snow next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy New Year’s Eve! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are urging New Year’s Eve partiers to celebrate safely this holiday weekend. Two more South Dakotans have...
Snow alerts add up in Sioux Falls’ winter maintenance budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The entirety of South Dakota just can’t seem to catch a break with the snowfall to start winter. Already the City of Sioux Falls has called three snow alerts just in December. That all is taking it’s toll on the city’s winter street maintenance budget.
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 1st
SIOUX FALLS SD (KELO) — Start New Year’s on the right foot with a hike through Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The park’s First Day Hike is a 1-mile walk from 2-3 p.m. Be sure to dress for the weather. The hike is free, but a park entrance license is required.
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota.
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
Plumbers turning tide on frozen pipes
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Local plumbers are working to get caught up with calls involving frozen pipes related to our last winter storm. Burst pipes have sent water gushing inside of homes as well as businesses in the Sioux Falls area. Frisbee plumber Kirby McGreevy was called off...
Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
Fair Market West opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples. Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago. Fair Market West had only been...
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website. Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin...
Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
Main street Lennox may get a new look like Madison did
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Lennox could be headed for a facelift under a grant program organized by the Lennox Area Development Corporation (LADC) with help from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. A program will give a $5,000 grant to qualified owners to upgrade their building facades on...
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
