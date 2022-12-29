SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are looking for a great way to slide into 2023, the New Year’s Eve party at Great Bear Ski Valley may be the way to go. Great Bear’s New Year’s Eve event, with discounted tickets after 5 p.m. and fireworks at the top of the ski hill at midnight, to start the year off with a bang.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO