Former NBA Player Mario Chalmers Embarrassed A Random Basketball Player In A 1-On-1 Matchup

2x NBA champion Mario Chalmers showed off his skills against a random basketball player during 1-on-1 matchup.

Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

From afar, playing in the NBA may not seem that difficult. After all, what are the players doing? Just dribbling the ball, right? Many think even they can easily do that and even play in the biggest basketball league in the world.

However, the reality is often different, and even retired NBA players can help in providing that. Former NBA player Mario Chalmers recently did just that. Chalmers is widely known for the time when he called out LeBron James when the two players were teammates and played for the Miami Heat.

But recently, Chalmers was seen embarrassing a random basketball player in a 1-on-1 matchup. It seemed like Chalmers was challenged by the person, and he certainly paid for it.

NBA fans certainly had hilarious reactions to the clip. Many called out the challenger about playing one-dimensional defense. On the other hand, some pointed out that this clip proves how talented NBA players are.

This is another one of those clips that simply proves that NBA players are on a different level than amateur basketball players.

This Is Not The First Time An NBA Player Has Embarrassed A Fan

Chalmers had a good enough career in the league. He contributed to the Miami Heat's two NBA Championships during the Big 3 era of LeBron James , Dwyane Wade , and Chris Bosh.

But apart from Chalmers, there's a clip of Brian Scalabrine, who certainly wasn't the most talented NBA player embarrassing fans in 1-on-1 battles.

At the end of the day, one would think that watching these clips may stop other fans from challenging former NBA players to 1-on-1 matchups. Unfortunately, that's not the case. Over the years, the number of fans who have made this mistake has only increased.

Do not believe us? Take a look at this compilation of several fans who got destroyed by NBA players over the years.

