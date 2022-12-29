ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTTS

Springfield Police Identify Two Killed In Double Homicide

(KTTS News) – Police in Springfield are releasing more information on the double homicide that took place Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department was dispatched Wednesday night to the 2200 block of North Link to check the well-being of a male that was suffering from injuries to his face.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Springfield Police Investigate Double Homicide

(KTTS News) – Police in Springfield are investigating a double homicide that took place Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:15 PM at a residence in the 2200 block of North Link Avenue. When police arrived, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds outside of the home. He...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police identified a couple found shot to death at a home in Springfield on Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) say the victims are Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, both of Springfield. Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. According...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Early December Car Crash Turns Fatal

(KTTS News) – A crash that happened earlier this month has turned into a fatality. On December 6th the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to the area of Campbell Ave. and Walnut Lawn St. for a serious injury crash. A vehicle driven by 76-year-old Sharon Walker of Springfield was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day

A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovers 3 stolen semis; 1 arrested

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen semi-trucks. Deputies arrested Randy King. Prosecutors charged him with one of the thefts. Sheriff Danny Morrison says he expects more charges. The investigation has covered several weeks. Investigators say a towing company claimed King had faked documents...
POLK COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Police Department hires officer; promotes another

The Forsyth Police Department is making strides to build up their police force, after most officers resigned in October, and create a new image for the department. At the Monday, Dec. 19, Aldermen meeting the Aldermen approved the hiring of Officer Jason Flowers and the promotion of Officer Michele Rackley to Sergeant.
FORSYTH, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Attack by pit bulls at Willard campus leaves six seriously injured

"would have been much worse had our staff not immediately sprung into action" Twenty-one people were attacked by two pit bulls which came onto the playground of Willard Intermediate South on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Eighteen of those involved in the attack were students, while three were teachers. Six suffered injuries requiring medical attention.
WILLARD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
CARTHAGE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Die in Crashes Statewide During Christmas Holiday Period

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 traffic fatalities came on Missouri highways during the Christmas Holiday Counting Period which ended just before midnight on Monday. The patrol reported two fatalities in the Jefferson City Troop F Zone and another in the Springfield area. Troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Fire truck overturns hitting icy patch of roadway; Driver suffers serious injuries

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fire truck crash where the driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover. Late Friday night, December 23, 2022, about 10:45 p.m. Central Polk County Fire Protection District state, “Engine 2 was responding to a structure fire with one responder on board when it was involved in a single vehicle accident on an icy road.”
POLK COUNTY, MO

