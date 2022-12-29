Read full article on original website
KTTS
Springfield Police Identify Two Killed In Double Homicide
(KTTS News) – Police in Springfield are releasing more information on the double homicide that took place Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department was dispatched Wednesday night to the 2200 block of North Link to check the well-being of a male that was suffering from injuries to his face.
Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
KTTS
Springfield Police Investigate Double Homicide
(KTTS News) – Police in Springfield are investigating a double homicide that took place Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:15 PM at a residence in the 2200 block of North Link Avenue. When police arrived, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds outside of the home. He...
Police release details, name victims of Wednesday double homicide
UPDATE 11 A.M. — The Springfield Police Department in a press release laid out more details of the investigation into Wednesday’s double homicide. The police arrived at a North Link Avenue address to check on the well-being of a man who was suffering from facial injuries. When they arrived, they found that he had been […]
KYTV
Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
KYTV
Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police identified a couple found shot to death at a home in Springfield on Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) say the victims are Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, both of Springfield. Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. According...
KTTS
Early December Car Crash Turns Fatal
(KTTS News) – A crash that happened earlier this month has turned into a fatality. On December 6th the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to the area of Campbell Ave. and Walnut Lawn St. for a serious injury crash. A vehicle driven by 76-year-old Sharon Walker of Springfield was...
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood mourns death of a juvenile after an accidental shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the appears to be the result of an accident. While the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the death is suspicious.
myozarksonline.com
2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day
A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
KYTV
Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovers 3 stolen semis; 1 arrested
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen semi-trucks. Deputies arrested Randy King. Prosecutors charged him with one of the thefts. Sheriff Danny Morrison says he expects more charges. The investigation has covered several weeks. Investigators say a towing company claimed King had faked documents...
KYTV
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December. According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7. Sparks...
Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth Police Department hires officer; promotes another
The Forsyth Police Department is making strides to build up their police force, after most officers resigned in October, and create a new image for the department. At the Monday, Dec. 19, Aldermen meeting the Aldermen approved the hiring of Officer Jason Flowers and the promotion of Officer Michele Rackley to Sergeant.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Attack by pit bulls at Willard campus leaves six seriously injured
"would have been much worse had our staff not immediately sprung into action" Twenty-one people were attacked by two pit bulls which came onto the playground of Willard Intermediate South on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Eighteen of those involved in the attack were students, while three were teachers. Six suffered injuries requiring medical attention.
St. Louis man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Springfield area. Alphonso Battle, 55, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from Sept. 1, 2012, to April 3, 2017. Battle said he traveled from St. Louis to Springfield […]
koamnewsnow.com
Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
KYTV
Judge sentences Willard, Mo., man after pleading guilty to threatening son’s basketball coach
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Willard, Mo. man after pleading guilty to threatening his son’s coach during a basketball game. Bryan Scott Pellham pleaded guilty to one count of a terroristic threat. A judge sentenced him to five years of supervised probation. The incident happened during...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Die in Crashes Statewide During Christmas Holiday Period
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 traffic fatalities came on Missouri highways during the Christmas Holiday Counting Period which ended just before midnight on Monday. The patrol reported two fatalities in the Jefferson City Troop F Zone and another in the Springfield area. Troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which...
koamnewsnow.com
Fire truck overturns hitting icy patch of roadway; Driver suffers serious injuries
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fire truck crash where the driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover. Late Friday night, December 23, 2022, about 10:45 p.m. Central Polk County Fire Protection District state, “Engine 2 was responding to a structure fire with one responder on board when it was involved in a single vehicle accident on an icy road.”
