CBS Sports
Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Look: Broncos Receiver Makes Strong Statement About Russell Wilson
A disastrous season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Christmas, when the team lost 51-14 to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. While the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett a day later, Hackett hasn't been the only member of the team taking a lot of heat. Quarterback Russell ...
The Chicago Bears Path to the #1 Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Bears have a clear path to the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will require some help.
Popculture
NFL All-Pro Player Retires at 30 Years Old
An All-Pro and Pro Bowl NFL safety has announced his retirement. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday that former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a member of the team. He was a member of the Packers from 2014 to 2018 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team and Pro Bowl in 2016.
Centre Daily
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners
It feels like just yesterday Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) was preparing for a showdown with LSU in New Orleans. Nearly four months later, the Seminoles are set to match up with another premier brand in the sport, the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12), in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. It's been a season of progression for FSU under third-year head coach Mike Norvell as the program has an opportunity to conclude the campaign on a six-game winning streak while breaking into double-digit victories for the first time in six years.
Centre Daily
‘Million Mile’ Progression: Seahawks’ Boye Mafe Set For More Snaps vs. Jets, Rams?
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Boye Mafe cut his teeth as a standout pass rusher at Minnesota, earning All-Big Ten honors as a senior primarily due to his stellar sack numbers and reputation for hunting down opposing quarterbacks.
Centre Daily
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
Centre Daily
Only One Choice at Quarterback
NASHVILLE – In his Friday news conference, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the decision he faced in naming a starting a quarterback for the team’s season finale in Jacksonville. In reality, there should be nothing difficult about it. Josh Dobbs has to be the man.
Popculture
Three-Time NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched
One of the top quarterbacks in the NFL has stepped away from the team. According to ESPN, Carr has left the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the season after he was benched for Jarrett Stidham. Carr and the Raiders agreed on the decision to avoid any distractions. This comes after the Raiders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on Sunday, and in that game, Carr threw for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Centre Daily
Giants “Win and In” Still a Decent Bargain on Secondary Ticket Market
It’s been a long time since the New York Giants had a chance to clinch a postseason berth at home in front of their loyal fan base. But this weekend, that’s exactly where the Giants are at. If they take care of business against the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants will kick off the new year on a stellar foot by getting into the postseason for the first time since 2016, this time though as the fifth seed in the seven-team NFC field.
Centre Daily
Week 17 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Centre Daily
Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 3
NEW ORLEANS — It was another busy day in New Orleans as the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to prepare for its Sugar Bowl matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats. Wednesday morning started with another trip back to the Caesars Superdome, the site of Saturday's game, where the Crimson Tide practiced for two hours in another upbeat environment.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for December 29, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bears worked out DB Nate Brooks, DB Nate Meadors, DB Greg Stroman, and DB Chris Westry. Packers worked out DB Tyrell Ford and DB Abram Smith. Raiders placed OLB Chandler Jones and LB Denzel Perryman on I/R. Raiders signed DL Isaac Rochell off the Browns PS. Raiders signed LB Harvey...
Centre Daily
‘Do Your Job’ vs. Jets: Seahawks Coach Cares Little for Tariq Woolen vs. Sauce Gardner
As the Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, there's an obvious focus on the playoff implications that the game has for both teams. There's also some interesting, but less important story lines to follow. An entertaining one leading up to the game has been the potential battle between rookie cornerbacks, as New York's Sauce Gardner and Seattle's Tariq Woolen, who are both headed to the Pro Bowl.
Centre Daily
Broncos CEO Offers Solemn Apology to Long-Suffering Fans
Perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that the Denver Broncos' relatively new ownership group should want to take control of the franchise they have acquired. Protecting Walton/Penner group's world record $4.65 billion investment is logical, but when you add the extra $245 million the Broncos sunk into quarterback Russell Wilson, things get much more complicated.
NFL overturns suspensions for Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi
The NFL overturned the recent suspensions for Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory, the league announced.
