travelnoire.com

Buy & Save: Travel Toiletry Bags That Keep You Organized

Toiletry bags have come a long way since the early days of a single, lonely zippered pouch to stuff all your grooming items. If you’re looking for an upgrade, the Travel Noire team has our top picks which include multiple pockets and pouches, waterproof material and even bags with removable drawers! Give your personal items a brand new home for your 2023 trips with these travel toiletry bags.
People

One of the Best Toiletry Bags We Tested This Year Is Now on Sale for Under $10

Our testers say it has “so much space” despite its compact size Planning to travel in the new year? Before taking off, make sure you're prepared with the proper gear — and we don't just mean suitcases.  The PEOPLE Tested team tried out 26 toiletry bags this year and narrowed it down to the seven best options that are actually worth shopping. One of those is the Wandf Toiletry Bag, which they deemed the best for those on a budget. Right now, it's on sale for less than...
Money

Prep for an Extra Chilly Holiday Season With These Cozy Home Essentials

The holiday season can be bright and merry, but also chillier than ever. If you're looking to stay nice and cozy in your home, then you'll definitely need the right home essentials to make your home extra warm and comfortable. With that in mind, we've scoured the market for the coziest home essentials that can make this Holiday Season one to remember and one that you can enjoy to the fullest.
Fox17

Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale starts soon and you can save up to 75%

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If the thought of the Christmas shopping season coming to an...
AOL Corp

Amazon has giant bean bag chairs for adults — get ready to lounge in comfort!

Bean bags are having a moment right now, and they aren't the tiny sacks you may remember from your childhood bedroom or college dorm room. The comfortable loungers are bigger and better than ever thanks to innovative designs that make them the perfect cozy seating option in any adult home. Some are now big enough to fit multiple people at once, while others come with handy footstools for the ultimate lounging experience. We even found one that converts into a bed, so you have an extra spot for guests to sleep over.

