screw it. I want my free stuff
2d ago
NYS. Couldn’t open a lemonade stand without screwing it up and taxing the product to the hilt.
Day 1 of legal weed in New York: the good and the bad (Guest column)
As we stood outside the doors of Housing Works early Thursday morning, the smell of cannabis was already in the air. After a brief wait, members of the press were ushered into the store – where it appeared much effort had gone into making the large space appear full.
93 days and counting: DASNY still hasn’t turned over key documents in $200M cannabis fund investigation
While New York City’s first legal cannabis dispensary opened this week, an important step forward for the budding industry, the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) has not yet turned over key documents related to its oversight of a $200 million cannabis fund, Advance/SILive.com sister site Syracuse.com reported.
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
Upstate Will Make Big New York Minimum Wage History This Saturday
As New York enters 2023, its the time for many to solidify their New Year's resolutions. But it looks like by law, employers will already have one resolution laid out again this year – to pay minimum wage employees a historic increase in 2023. For the tenth year in...
marijuanamoment.net
New York Recreational Marijuana Sales Begin, With State Official Getting First Dibs Before Public 4:20 Launch
New York’s first legal adult-use marijuana sales got underway on Thursday morning, with the inaugural purchase being made by the state’s top cannabis regulator. Broader sales to the general public began later in the afternoon at the symbolic time of 4:20 PM. Adults 21 and older will be...
WRGB
'Blazing our trail to equity!' First sales of recreational marijuana in NY
NEW YORK (AP) -- The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is ringing up its first sales, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's biggest and most lucrative markets for cannabis. The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary is operated by...
Recreational cannabis sales kick off in New York City
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced that the first public sales of regulated cannabis in the state began at Housing Works Cannabis Company in Manhattan's East Village, the first licensed dispensary to open for business, CNN reports. The store started selling to the public at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday after the dispensary made the first sale to a city official. The dispensary is owned and operated by Housing Works, a non-profit organization that helps people living with HIV/AIDS, the homeless, and the formerly incarcerated. The store will be open seven days a week, and all proceeds will go to Housing Works, which...
‘Digital Fair Repair’ now law in New York, local shops say there is good and bad
The Digital Fair Repair Act requires the original manufacturer of certain devices to give independent dealers the same information and access to parts and schematics as is made available to 'authorized repair providers'.
Phone Arena
New York passes the Digital Fair Repair Act; amendments added to the bill reduce its impact
New York Governor Kathy Hochul affixed her signature to the Digital Fair Repair Act and while other states have passed Right to Repair bills, none are as all-encompassing as New York's legislation. As noted by The Verge, the bill gives consumers and independent repair shops the ability to obtain from manufacturers manuals, diagrams, and parts necessary to fix a device. The manufacturers covered by the law have to do business inside the state of New York.
stupiddope.com
CAURD Dispensaries In New York Are Expected To Bring A Range Of Benefits To The State
The CAURD dispensaries in New York State have been a long-awaited addition to the healthcare landscape in the state. For those unfamiliar with CAURD, it stands for “Cannabis for Adult Use, Regulation, and Duty.” The opening of these dispensaries marks a significant milestone in the legalization of recreational cannabis in New York, as they will provide access to a variety of cannabis products for adult use.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
How safe are you from the latest skimming trend in New York State?
Gotham Gazette
Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress
It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
rcbizjournal.com
New York’s Office of Cannabis Management Asks District Court To Modify Its Injunction And Allow Retail Cannabis Sales In Hudson Valley
An injunction entered against New York’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) last month is preventing the issuance of any retail cannabis dispensary licenses in the Hudson Valley and four other regions in New York State. But a court filing by the OCM last week may clear the way for approved licensees in the Mid-Hudson region and three other blocked areas to open retail dispensaries.
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
Dec Announces Adoption Of Advanced Clean Cars II Rule For New Passenger Cars And Light-Duty Truck Sales
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today the adoption of new requirements to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector. The Advanced Clean Car II regulations will require all new passenger cars and trucks sold...
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
Can You Legally Have Marijuana Delivered In New York State?
Will consumers be able to get cannabis delivered in New York State?
