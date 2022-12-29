Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies
Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
Liar-Elect George Santos’ List of Dubious Claims Is STILL Growing
The perplexing series of alleged lies from George Santos, the Republican congressman-elect from Long Island under investigation by county, state and federal prosecutors, have continued to roll in this week—with each “embellishment” as shocking as the last.Among the new claims under scrutiny in the last 24 hours: Santos’ high school education, his claim to be half-Black, a claim that his family’s Jewish last name was Zabrovsky, and that “9/11 claimed” his mother’s life after she’d “fled socialism” in Europe.In reality, a genealogist told CNN Santos’ mother was born in Brazil, where her family had lived since the late 1800s before...
N.Y. Attorney General's Office 'looking into' allegations against George Santos
The New York Attorney General’s Office said it is “looking into a number of issues" surrounding Congressman-elect George Santos, who was the subject of a bombshell New York Times investigation that questions whether the incoming Republican lawmaker fabricated much of his biography, including his education, work history and financial dealings.
Hear from people who voted for George Santos after false claims
CNN's Eva McKend spoke to people who voted for Republican New York Rep.-elect George Santos after it was revealed he fabricated parts of his resume.
Democrat Questions If Former Opponent George Santos Has 1 More Lie Up His Sleeve
Robert Zimmerman, who lost to Santos in November, called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate his former opponent over his lies.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Mother Jones
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
Shameless George! Santos plans ‘questionable’ fundraiser off swearing-in
Public backlash is not stopping Long Island and Queens Rep.-elect George Santos from trying to milk still-loyal supporters for money when he gets sworn into office on Jan. 3. The 34-year-old Republican — who admitted earlier this week to lying about his professional background, academic credentials and ancestry during his successful campaign for the House of Representatives — is offering supporters a bus trip to DC, lunch and a “Team Santos Tour” of the US Capitol’s grounds, while asking VIPs to chip in $500 each to outdo the $100 paid by people with “attendee” status, according to an invitation obtained by The...
Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is starting to emerge from days of silence following explosive reports in The New York Times and elsewhere detailing key elements of his background he apparently misrepresented. In various interviews, Santos has admitted to “embellishing” his resume. He told the New York Post that he “didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning” and that […]
George Santos silent as NY GOP slam lies — but won’t push him to quit
Nothing else to say, George? Liar Rep.-elect George Santos was less chatty on Tuesday — when The Post spotted the 34-year-old Republican moving luggage, shopping bags, and a pair of dogs into his sister’s apartment in Elmhurst just a day after he copped to fibbing about most of his resume during his successful House campaign. In an exclusive interview with the Post on Monday, Santos admitted he lied about most of his credentials — confessing that he had “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and acknowledging he never graduated from college despite earlier claims to the contrary. “My sins here are embellishing...
NY1
NY attorney general to review issues raised about Santos
New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday said her office will review a New York Republican accused of fabricating parts of his life story. George Santos, 34, was elected to the U.S. House in November to represent New York’s third congressional district and had boasted an impressive academic and professional resume during his campaign.
New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
NY GOP Rep-elect George Santos grilled over biography 'lies': 'Do you have no shame?'
New York Congressman-elect George Santos of Nassau County was grilled on allegations he misled or lied about parts of his resume and other facts about his life.
New York Dems Wonder How They Dropped the Ball on George Santos
A brutal redistricting process that left state Democrats scrambling to survive. A series of state primaries that put progressives and moderates at each other’s throats. A gubernatorial race where the Democrat won by only a fraction of the traditional margin. And Democrats losing all but one of their competitive races for the House.
Incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos says he will tell his ‘story’ next week
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday said he would tell his “story” next week after various reports raised questions about his life and suggested he may have embellished his résumé and made up claims about his Jewish heritage. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next…
New York prosecutor investigating George Santos’s ‘stunning’ lies
A New York county prosecutor is investigating congressman-elect George Santos, after media investigations revealed the Long Island Republican made false claims on the campaign trail about his educational and career history and exagerated his Jewish heritage. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T Donnelly said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News reports. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed...
Every lie disgraced incoming Congressman George Santos has been accused of making, so far
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as...
Rep.-elect Santos gives first televised interview since resume scandal
Democrat Robert Zimmerman, who Santos defeated in this year's election, wrote in a tweet that his former opponent should not only resign and face re-election, but come clean with voters about his "real past."
Rep.-elect George Santos faces more allegations of lying about who he is
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos is facing mounting scrutiny over his resume and now his claimed Jewish heritage after an onslaught of online reports.
New York Rep.-elect George Santos confesses to lies about his resumé: Report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos confessed to the New York Post on Monday that he lied on his resume about his education and employment.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0