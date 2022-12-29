ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke basketball: Announcer calls for retaliation against Grayson Allen

By Matt Giles
 3 days ago
Midway through the third quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, Duke basketball product Grayson Allen tried to set a screen for Bucks forward Wesley Matthews near the top of the key.

But the man he was attempting to screen, Patrick Williams, shoved Allen into Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and drew a foul for doing so.

Allen stuck out his left forearm while crashing into DeRozan, who didn't see the collision coming and fell to the floor. DeRozan then hopped to his feet and began to lunge at Allen before Matthews and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped in to protect their teammate from any retaliation.

After reviewing the play, the officials deemed Allen's contact as incidental. And even many of the 27-year-old guard's detractors on social media agreed that the incident was a nothing-burger.

Nevertheless, his reputation for "dirty plays" stemming back to his Duke basketball days — not to mention his flagrant foul in January that resulted in a fractured wrist for Bulls guard Alex Caruso — led some, including Bulls commentator Stacey King, to criticize Allen anyway.

"Let me tell you something," King said during the broadcast after watching the replay, "somebody needs to give [Allen] a two-piece. I guarantee you he'll stop doing that. Somebody pop him upside his head a couple of times — he'll stop doing that — because he's getting away with this too much. He does this all the time."

Grayson Allen, a former late first-round pick now averaging 10.3 points per game as a full-time starter for the Milwaukee Bucks (22-12), finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal but shot a substandard 4-for-16 from the field, including his 3-for-14 clip from downtown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Comments / 56

native tunes
3d ago

king should have said "When I played Grayson actions would have been dealt with according". that's how it was handled in the late eighties and early nineties.

Reply
14
John-John MOS 18 Delta "Grey Wolves!"
3d ago

Why would the announcer think it's ok to wish retaliation on a player?? Something seriously mentally ill with that guy! Do your job and call the game pal 💯

Reply(2)
30
James Simmons
3d ago

Well Stacey King should be punished. You can't go around calling for violence especially in the NBA.

Reply(8)
34
 

