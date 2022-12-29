Domino's employees unharmed in Hunting Park armed robbery: Police

Employees at a Domino's in Philadelphia were not harmed during an armed robbery, police say.

It happened just after midnight Thursday at the pizza shop on the 4200 block of North Broad Street in Hunting Park, just south of the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police responded to the shop's robbery alarm.

Responding officers were met by the employees who remained at the store after the suspects fled.

The Action Cam on the scene showed investigators inside the Domino's.

There is no word on how much money was taken.