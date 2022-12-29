Read full article on original website
coloradomusic.org
Watch as Mom Stuns Nashville Saloon When Performer Hands Her a Fiddle. ‘I got chills’
Photo: Sue Kittredge | By Alison Cutler, The Charlotte Observer | A mom visiting a saloon in Tennessee had an unexpected moment in the spotlight after she was handed a fiddle by the live band performing. TikToker Olivia Reeths recorded as her mom Sue Kittredge unraveled her scarf, took the...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Symphony Appoints Alison Bolton as New VP of Artistic Administration
NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Symphony Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tonya McBride Robles has announced the appointment of Alison Bolton as the organization’s new Vice President of Artistic Administration, effective February 2023. Working closely with Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero and Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, Bolton will oversee the full scope of artistic planning for the Nashville Symphony’s vast array of programming that includes the institution’s Classical, Pops, Movie, Family and Jazz series as well as special events and presentations without the orchestra.
WSMV
Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
weddingchicks.com
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN
This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
wpln.org
5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville
In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
Tennessee Tribune
Two Nashville Residents Honored at Giants of Broadcasting and the Electronic Arts Award Luncheon
NASHVILLE, TN — Bayard “Bud” Walters, president, Cromwell Group, Inc., and Deborah A. McDermott, CEO, Standard Media Group, both of Nashville, were honored by the Library of American Broadcasting during its annual Giants of Broadcasting and the Electronic Arts Award Luncheon on Tuesday, November 15, at Gotham Hall in New York City.
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
WKRN
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found one person dead while...
WBKO
Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A travel nightmare is what many travelers are calling their recent experience with Southwest Airlines. Locals from the area are sharing their experiences that left some missing Christmas and out thousands of dollars. “It’s literally like a Hallmark show all wrapped up in this crazy adventure. And...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Spotlight Honorees at Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch
NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee State University Nashville Alumnae Association Nashville Chapter held their annual Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at TSU’s Avon Williams Campus downtown. This year’s brunch was a spotlight on honorees, the amazing Mrs. Sonya Smith, Assistant Director of Alumni...
This Is Tennessee's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
WKRN
4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville
The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. 4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville. The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Dec. 28
Two people accused of sexually abusing a child under 13 years old have been added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
WSMV
Hermitage family remembers grandmother killed in house fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A fast-moving house fire ended in tragedy for a Hermitage family. They lost a beloved family member they tried to save Thursday. Mary Lou Bissinger, 78, died in the fire on Cortez Court while visiting her family for the holidays. Her grandchildren, firefighters say, tried pulling her to safety, but the fire and smoke had already overtaken the house.
clarksvillenow.com
Snowy sights around Clarksville on Christmas weekend | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville had some “cool” and interesting sights to be seen over the weekend after snow made landfall in Tennessee. Although many were battling negative temperatures and rolling blackouts. The snow remained for four days, giving the city a chilly, white Christmas. And with it finally on its way out, here are some memorable pictures of Clarksville blanketed in white.
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
Family calls for justice after woman's body found in Nashville creek
Starlena Sullivan's body was found just three days before Christmas in a North Nashville creek. So far there have been no arrests.
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
