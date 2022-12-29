ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Symphony Appoints Alison Bolton as New VP of Artistic Administration

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Symphony Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tonya McBride Robles has announced the appointment of Alison Bolton as the organization’s new Vice President of Artistic Administration, effective February 2023. Working closely with Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero and Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, Bolton will oversee the full scope of artistic planning for the Nashville Symphony’s vast array of programming that includes the institution’s Classical, Pops, Movie, Family and Jazz series as well as special events and presentations without the orchestra.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
NASHVILLE, TN
weddingchicks.com

A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN

This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville

In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A travel nightmare is what many travelers are calling their recent experience with Southwest Airlines. Locals from the area are sharing their experiences that left some missing Christmas and out thousands of dollars. “It’s literally like a Hallmark show all wrapped up in this crazy adventure. And...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
WKRN

4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville

The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. 4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville. The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hermitage family remembers grandmother killed in house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A fast-moving house fire ended in tragedy for a Hermitage family. They lost a beloved family member they tried to save Thursday. Mary Lou Bissinger, 78, died in the fire on Cortez Court while visiting her family for the holidays. Her grandchildren, firefighters say, tried pulling her to safety, but the fire and smoke had already overtaken the house.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Snowy sights around Clarksville on Christmas weekend | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville had some “cool” and interesting sights to be seen over the weekend after snow made landfall in Tennessee. Although many were battling negative temperatures and rolling blackouts. The snow remained for four days, giving the city a chilly, white Christmas. And with it finally on its way out, here are some memorable pictures of Clarksville blanketed in white.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN

