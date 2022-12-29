Read full article on original website
KTUL
City of Owasso offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Owasso's Recreation and Culture Department is offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates in December and January. Residents must request a pick-up by filling out a form on the City of Owasso's website here. The pickup times are between 8 a.m....
KTUL
Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
KTUL
Tulsa woman still homeless one month after apartment fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Almost a month after her apartment burned, Talisha McClain is still sleeping in her car. McClain said she’s a breast cancer survivor. She’s had nine surgeries, the last one in August, and sometimes struggles to hold a job as a result. Just when she thought things were looking up, her home caught fire, and now she’s desperate to find a place to live.
KTUL
Tulsa's City Lights Foundation celebrates Christmas with homeless
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The winter storm that caused chaos at airports also forced the City Lights Foundation to postpone its Christmas celebration with the homeless. With much warmer weather Thursday night, the group was able to have "Christmas Under the Bridge." Santa even made a special trip back...
KTUL
Bartlesville police offering rides to residents on New Year's Eve
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is once again offering residents safe rides home if they find themselves needing a ride on New Year's Eve. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., anyone who needs a safe ride home can call Bartlesville police dispatch at (918) 338-4001, and request a ride home. The destination must be within the city limits of Bartlesville and there is no cost for the service.
mvskokemedia.com
Okmulgee County Humane Society seeks homes for shelter animals
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – The furry four-legged inhabitants of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s capital, Okmulgee, need fostering and forever homes. The Okmulgee County Humane Society is currently seeking homes for stray dogs and cats to open spots at the shelter. Although the Okmulgee County Humane Society office shares a...
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
KTUL
Tulsa police give $36k worth of gifts as part of department's 'Random Acts of Kindness'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department gave back this holiday season through their initiative, "Random Acts of Kindness." The department said it had a total of 42 officers across Tulsa giving out $36,000 worth of gifts to random people as well as several specific families in need.
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail
In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
Large fire burns home in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
KTUL
20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old man has died after striking a car in south Tulsa Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at the 73rd Street East and South Memorial Drive intersection, where a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a car that had turned onto Memorial.
news9.com
Tulsa Nonprofit Works To Break Down Transportation Barriers
Around 80,000 people in Tulsa do not have reliable transportation. A new nonprofit in the city is looking to change that. Leslie Neal-Emery, the Executive Director of Modus, joined us to talk more about how the organization is working to break down transportation barriers.
Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
KTUL
Philbrook Museum of Art to close Jan. 1-17 for a 'winter break'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum of Art will close temporarily starting the first of the year for a winter break, the museum announced Wednesday. The Philbrook will be closed through Jan. 17. Museum staff says the closure is to allow time to recharge, plan and prepare for...
KTUL
Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
news9.com
Green Country Doctor Discusses How Avoid Getting Sick Around the Holidays
Hospitals nationwide are dealing with high numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with Dr. Linda Sullivan from Utica Park Clinic about how to protect yourself from illness as the holiday season comes to an end.
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program. The year long micro-transit program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.
