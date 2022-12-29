TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is once again offering residents safe rides home if they find themselves needing a ride on New Year's Eve. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., anyone who needs a safe ride home can call Bartlesville police dispatch at (918) 338-4001, and request a ride home. The destination must be within the city limits of Bartlesville and there is no cost for the service.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO