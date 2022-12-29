Read full article on original website
Kitty Hawk Elementary School recognizes academic achievers
Students at Kitty Hawk Elementary School earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Grahame Althoff, Jenna Anderson, Gray Breto, Reese Ceaser, Lola Chovaz, Elena Contristan, Olivia Creech, Corryn Dail, Pope Daniel, Scarlett Foreman, Mollie Aliyah Goldberg, Milana Haranovich, Vladimir Hardzei, Marin Harfst, Anna Heroux, Hayden Hoopes, Jhett Hrupsa, Easton Hudspeth, Harlow Keech, Den Konyzhev, Sven Lang, Oliver Long, Autumn Lusk, Taylor Lusk, Walker Meads, Tatum Osmon, Sydney Priest, Callan Rhoads, Ellie Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, Mikayla Silk, Juniper Snapp, Piper Spivey, Jonathan Taylor, Cadyn Varnell, Casper Paul Voellmecke, Gail Walker and Branson Watkins.
Manteo Elementary School students honored for academic success
Manteo Elementary School students earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Lilly Batchelor, Finley Belton, Chavarria Calderon Chavarria, Anastasia Ceballos, Evelyn Cota-Ayala, Jase Dalke, Addison Davis, Coye Ennis, Narveella Gibbs, Charlotte Graham, Cora Graham, Kolby Hatzigeorgiou, Paisley Hemilright, Vanessa Hernandez, Allison Hernandez-Rosales, Johanna Herrera Perez, Jasper Hines, Hayden Huff, Joshua Jacobs, Autumn Johnson, Lijah Johnson, Abe Jones, Cole Martin, Joshua Miller, Galen Mitchell, Elliot O’Brien, Hazy Ortegon, Emily Outland, Kevin Oviedo-Flores, Ashlynn Pierce, Winston Richardson, Gabe Scarborough, Yardley Sonntag, Kaya Srodecki, Cade Stine, Kanan Strawser, Alyssa Swindell, Aria Thompson, Jace Thompson, Samuel Tiner, River Trentzsch, Harper Walters and Hadley White.
Currituck Chamber of Commerce announces winners of 2022 Small Business Awards
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual dinner meeting and awards ceremony announcing the winners of the 2022 Small Business Awards. Awards were presented by Currituck Chamber president Josh Bass. 2022 Small Business of The Year 10 Or More Employees: B&M Contractors, Inc. 2022 Small Business of The...
Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department
A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
Town of Nags Head holiday office and sanitation collection schedule
The Town of Nags Head’s administrative offices as well as the bulk/brush yard will be closed Monday, January 2. For the week of December 26, 2022 blue route trash collection is set for Thursday, December 29, green route trash collection is set for Friday, December 30 and commercial dumpsters will be collected Friday, December 30.
Temporary road closure set for section of West Fourth Street in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills has announced a planned temporary road closure beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for the east end of West Fourth Street at its intersection with North Croatan Highway (US 158) for utility and roadway improvements. Through traffic on West Fourth Street...
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
Police search for suspect in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
Photo of the Week: The end of night watch
This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession
On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
