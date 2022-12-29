Read full article on original website
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley fire departments to receive state grants
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments across the Miami Valley are receiving grants from the state. The Dayton fire department is on the list – receiving $5.8 million in grants. The Miami valley fire departments work day and night responding to emergency calls. Last weekend was the deadliest weekend...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies
DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
dayton247now.com
Staying healthy while celebrating the new year in a crowd
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - While making plans for New Year's Eve, it's important to keep in mind we're in the peak of cold and flu season. In addition, there are also elevated covid cases. As we go into this holiday weekend, there are steps you can take to protect yourself...
dayton247now.com
Affordable housing market grows concerns with Coalitions groups as changes happen soon
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing cities like Dayton are using American Rescue Plan Dollars to make investments in the affordable housing market. However, Amy Rigel, Executive Director of Coalition on Homelessness and Housing explains this investment could prevent funding towards other projects. “It...
Xenia High School to change cell phone policy
The school is making this change in order to help students be less distracted in the classroom during class times, according to a release sent out by Principal David Torrence to student families Dec. 28.
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools have several Hometown Heroes
(WKEF) - Dayton Public Schools recently shared a few stories of selfless giving. Adam Aaro explains what several staff, students and community members did to make them Hometown Heroes.
dayton247now.com
Tips for a safe holiday weekend
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- As we approach the start of the holiday weekend, lots of people will want to ring the new year in different way but many are encouraging community members to celebrate safely. \. Between the late hours of New Years Eve and New Years day of...
dayton247now.com
Dayton NAACP unites police and community members to stop gun violence
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Gun violence affects almost every community in the United States, but here in Dayton the NAACP is pushing back against this by joining forces with police in the Miami Valley, and community members to make a difference in 2023. The leaders of the NAACP, police, and...
Deadline approaching to apply for Homestead Exemption program
The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.
dayton247now.com
Brent Spence companion bridge project will impact the region from Louisville to Dayton
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The construction timeline to create the Brent Spence companion bridge could start as soon as November 2023. With Thursday's announcement and if everything goes according to plan, that means the Tri-State could have a new bridge by the end of 2029 and with it, an even more attractive region for businesses.
dayton247now.com
Operation Santa Sleigh brings Christmas cheer to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Annual 'Operation Santa Sleigh' kicked off at the Dayton Airport Expo Center Wednesday evening. First responders are spreading holiday cheer to people that might not otherwise feel the spirit. Approximately 150 to 200 first responders from police, fire and EMS visited childrens' and veterans' hospitals in a procession with their blue and red lights activated.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Daily Advocate
County approves nearly $115 million in appropriations
GREENVILLE — Commissioner Mike Stegall attended his final commission meeting prior to his retirement at the end of the year. Prior to leaving, Stegall joined Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes in preparing the county for 2023. On the agenda for the Thursday meeting was the approval of appropriations...
They Called 911 for Help. Police and Prosecutors Used a New Junk Science Championed by an Ohio Cop to Decide They Were Liars.
Tracing the fallacy of 911 call analysis through the justice system, from Quantico to the courtroom
dayton247now.com
Operation Santa's Sleigh is full of Hometown Heroes
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week, at least 200 first responders turned on their red and blue lights and brought smiles to countless children and military veterans. As Adam Aaro explains, that's why all those participating in 'Operation Santa's Sleigh' are Hometown Heroes.
