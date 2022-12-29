ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Miami Valley fire departments to receive state grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments across the Miami Valley are receiving grants from the state. The Dayton fire department is on the list – receiving $5.8 million in grants. The Miami valley fire departments work day and night responding to emergency calls. Last weekend was the deadliest weekend...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies

DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Staying healthy while celebrating the new year in a crowd

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - While making plans for New Year's Eve, it's important to keep in mind we're in the peak of cold and flu season. In addition, there are also elevated covid cases. As we go into this holiday weekend, there are steps you can take to protect yourself...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Affordable housing market grows concerns with Coalitions groups as changes happen soon

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing cities like Dayton are using American Rescue Plan Dollars to make investments in the affordable housing market. However, Amy Rigel, Executive Director of Coalition on Homelessness and Housing explains this investment could prevent funding towards other projects. “It...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Tips for a safe holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- As we approach the start of the holiday weekend, lots of people will want to ring the new year in different way but many are encouraging community members to celebrate safely. \. Between the late hours of New Years Eve and New Years day of...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton NAACP unites police and community members to stop gun violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Gun violence affects almost every community in the United States, but here in Dayton the NAACP is pushing back against this by joining forces with police in the Miami Valley, and community members to make a difference in 2023. The leaders of the NAACP, police, and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Operation Santa Sleigh brings Christmas cheer to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Annual 'Operation Santa Sleigh' kicked off at the Dayton Airport Expo Center Wednesday evening. First responders are spreading holiday cheer to people that might not otherwise feel the spirit. Approximately 150 to 200 first responders from police, fire and EMS visited childrens' and veterans' hospitals in a procession with their blue and red lights activated.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
Daily Advocate

County approves nearly $115 million in appropriations

GREENVILLE — Commissioner Mike Stegall attended his final commission meeting prior to his retirement at the end of the year. Prior to leaving, Stegall joined Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes in preparing the county for 2023. On the agenda for the Thursday meeting was the approval of appropriations...
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Operation Santa's Sleigh is full of Hometown Heroes

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week, at least 200 first responders turned on their red and blue lights and brought smiles to countless children and military veterans. As Adam Aaro explains, that's why all those participating in 'Operation Santa's Sleigh' are Hometown Heroes.
DAYTON, OH

