ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction, odds: FrontPageBets picks College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal

By Mike Szvetitz FrontPageBets
Franklin News Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportstalkatl.com

Can Georgia Bulldogs do something never before done in CFP era?

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to defend their National Title on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kirby Smart‘s team rectified their 2021 SEC Championship loss to Alabama by beating Nick Saban’s team in the National Championship, capturing the school’s first title since the late, great Vince Dooley brought one to Athens in the early 80s.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days

C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game

Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
COLUMBUS, OH
Henry County Daily Herald

College Football’s Bowl System Eyeing Sweeping Overhaul

ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
COLUMBUS, OH
thisismysouth.com

What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia

Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
BRASELTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy