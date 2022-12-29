Research finds getting less than nine hours of sleep nightly is associated with cognitive difficulties, mental problems, and less gray matter in certain brain regions. Elementary school-age children who get less than nine hours of sleep per night have significant differences in certain brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence, and well-being compared to those who get the recommended nine to 12 hours of sleep per night, according to a new study led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Such differences correlated with greater mental health problems, like depression, anxiety, and impulsive behaviors, in those who lacked sleep. Inadequate sleep was also linked to cognitive difficulties with memory, problem-solving, and decision-making. The findings were published recently in the journal Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

