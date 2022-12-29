Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting East Chico Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - An early morning power outage in Chico left thousands without power Friday morning. The power outage started just after 1 a.m. Friday. The outage was affecting nearly 3,000 customers east of Highway 99, near Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. By 5 a.m....
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is back
Chico, Calif.- "The community fridge has a new home and a new caretaker-- but it's not as visible from the street as it's last location, so let me show you around real quick, there's multiple ways to access the community fridge, it's actually in an apartment parking lot, and the community fridge is located over here in this corner on Hemlock Street," said Action News Now reporter Lauren Cooper.
actionnewsnow.com
Road closures and preparation for rain and flooding in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Roads closed and property owners prepared for the heavy rain and flooding that hit Butte County. In Oroville, Central House Road was closed Friday between Highway 70 and Lone Tree Road. The public information officer for Oroville CHP, Officer Haskins, said drivers who don't follow street signs can get a ticket.
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
KTVU FOX 2
Good news for Sierra: Snowpack is above average
KINGVALE, Calif. - There's good news for the Sierra and the state's water supply: The snowpack is above average for this time this year and more rain is on the way. When it comes to that precipitation, the hope is that there's more snow than rain. Resorts like Kirkwood saw...
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
Plumas County News
Rock slide in Canyon; but open with one-way traffic control UPDATE-now closed
UPDATE: Highway 70 is now closed from Pulga to the Greenville Wye due to more rockslides and flooding. Caltrans is reporting that there is rockslide on Highway 70, approximately 2 miles west of the Butte/Plumas County Line this afternoon, Dec. 30. One-way traffic control is in effect.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stealing forklift from PG&E equipment yard in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a man into custody last week after he was found operating a forklift that had been reported stolen by Pacific Gas & Electric. At approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 23, officers with the Paradise Police Department were dispatched to the PG&E satellite equipment yard on Pentz Road for reports of a burglary.
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
actionnewsnow.com
Neighbors of Darren Pirtle express safety concerns despite sentencing
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now has been following new developments with the Chico man who stole his dead roommate's checks and lived with the body for four years. Neighbors are still shaken up from this crime. “I’m probably not going to sleep soundly until I move away," said single...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico Tuesday
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters with the Chico Fire Department were able to contain a structure fire that was reported on Tuesday. At approximately 1:40 p.m., crews with the Chico Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2300 block of Ritchie Circle. Upon arrival at the scene,...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Gridley on Wednesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 28, 4:40 PM:. Officials with the Gridley Police Department confirmed all railroad crossings have reopened following a fatal train versus pedestrian crash on Wednesday afternoon. Certain details are still being gathered about the fatal crash, however, CAL FIRE officials in Butte County were...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
