Butte County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power outage affecting East Chico Friday morning

CHICO, Calif. - An early morning power outage in Chico left thousands without power Friday morning. The power outage started just after 1 a.m. Friday. The outage was affecting nearly 3,000 customers east of Highway 99, near Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. By 5 a.m....
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway

OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

The community fridge is back

Chico, Calif.- "The community fridge has a new home and a new caretaker-- but it's not as visible from the street as it's last location, so let me show you around real quick, there's multiple ways to access the community fridge, it's actually in an apartment parking lot, and the community fridge is located over here in this corner on Hemlock Street," said Action News Now reporter Lauren Cooper.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Road closures and preparation for rain and flooding in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Roads closed and property owners prepared for the heavy rain and flooding that hit Butte County. In Oroville, Central House Road was closed Friday between Highway 70 and Lone Tree Road. The public information officer for Oroville CHP, Officer Haskins, said drivers who don't follow street signs can get a ticket.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon

Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Good news for Sierra: Snowpack is above average

KINGVALE, Calif. - There's good news for the Sierra and the state's water supply: The snowpack is above average for this time this year and more rain is on the way. When it comes to that precipitation, the hope is that there's more snow than rain. Resorts like Kirkwood saw...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after stealing forklift from PG&E equipment yard in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a man into custody last week after he was found operating a forklift that had been reported stolen by Pacific Gas & Electric. At approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 23, officers with the Paradise Police Department were dispatched to the PG&E satellite equipment yard on Pentz Road for reports of a burglary.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors of Darren Pirtle express safety concerns despite sentencing

CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now has been following new developments with the Chico man who stole his dead roommate's checks and lived with the body for four years. Neighbors are still shaken up from this crime. “I’m probably not going to sleep soundly until I move away," said single...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico Tuesday

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters with the Chico Fire Department were able to contain a structure fire that was reported on Tuesday. At approximately 1:40 p.m., crews with the Chico Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2300 block of Ritchie Circle. Upon arrival at the scene,...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Gridley on Wednesday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 28, 4:40 PM:. Officials with the Gridley Police Department confirmed all railroad crossings have reopened following a fatal train versus pedestrian crash on Wednesday afternoon. Certain details are still being gathered about the fatal crash, however, CAL FIRE officials in Butte County were...
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

