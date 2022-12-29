Read full article on original website
Related
Chesapeake family seeks answers from water company after receiving $7,000 bill
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Water worries are an everyday stressor for April Fanning and her family after she recently got a more than $7,000 water bill. Fanning started renting her Chesapeake home in March 2022. She said the first bills totaled around $150, until a $600 bill came along, followed by two $3,000 bills.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
Some Hampton Roads shops removing Delta-8 THC from shelves; Here's why
In the proposed budget, the governor has proposed adding $2 million to create 15 jobs to register and inspect facilities selling hemp products.
Virginia Beach infrastructure, community projects getting a big financial boost
Nearly $15.5 million in ceremonial checks was presented to Virginia Beach city leaders Wednesday. The money will be used to help fund several projects throughout the city.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare’s business of tourism explained at Rodanthe meeting
In Rodanthe, Dare County tourism officials provided information about the business of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau before launching into an explanation of the proposed Event Center. Tim Cafferty, Tourism Board chairman, and Lee Nettles, Visitors Bureau executive director, made back-to-back presentations in early December....
Augusta Free Press
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands, forests under conservation easements
Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. The five localities will provide matching funds to support...
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase this weekend
Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27-cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday.
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
Hotel, more gates and relocated TSA checkpoint among priorities for Norfolk Airport
More gates, the creation of a central TSA checkpoint and the development of an airport hotel are all considered top priorities in Norfolk International Airports' capital plan.
Victim injured after stabbing at Walmart parking lot in Norfolk
Police are currently on the scene of a stabbing in Norfolk early Friday morning.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
WAVY News 10
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
tripsavvy.com
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
What the $46M affordable housing development in Suffolk looks like
The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, December 29, at 11 a.m. onsite at White Marsh Pointe at Eagle Landing, located at 1006 Marsh Pointe Drive in Suffolk.
Troopers to pursue charges against both drivers in deadly I-64 crash: Warrant
New court documents show state troopers in Virginia are pursuing charges against both drivers involved in a party bus crash that killed three people on I-64 in York County earlier this month.
Police search for suspect in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Temporary road closure set for section of West Fourth Street in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills has announced a planned temporary road closure beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for the east end of West Fourth Street at its intersection with North Croatan Highway (US 158) for utility and roadway improvements. Through traffic on West Fourth Street...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department
A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
WAVY News 10
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
Comments / 0