Currituck County, NC

Dare’s business of tourism explained at Rodanthe meeting

In Rodanthe, Dare County tourism officials provided information about the business of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau before launching into an explanation of the proposed Event Center. Tim Cafferty, Tourism Board chairman, and Lee Nettles, Visitors Bureau executive director, made back-to-back presentations in early December....
DARE COUNTY, NC
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
MANTEO, NC
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
7 Best Beaches in Virginia

Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
VIRGINIA STATE
Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department

A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
SUFFOLK, VA

