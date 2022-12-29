ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

KIMT

Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist

WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash

MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
MEDFORD, MN
KIMT

Name released of body found in Rochester ditch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mason City man arrested for chase, collision with patrol vehicle

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is jailed after allegedly smashing into a law enforcement vehicle on purpose. Jacob Monroe Cullum, 27 of Mason City, is facing charges of second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and driving while barred. Court documents state Cullum encountered a fully marked patrol vehicle around 2:46...
MASON CITY, IA
steeledodgenews.com

Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility

An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
OWATONNA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chatfield Sends Four People to Hospital

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were brought to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 near Chatfield Monday evening. The State Patrol crash report says a northbound SUV, driven by 46-year-old Michaelanne Turner of Dubuque, IA, lost control and collided with a southbound SUV about five miles south of Chatfield around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the southbound SUV, identified as 39-year-old Shanalee Knight of Lanesboro, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
CHATFIELD, MN
KROC News

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Teens Charged in Fatal Mall of America Shooting

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have filed charges against three teens Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson at the Mall of America on December 23. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright with second-degree murder with intent not premeditated as second-degree assault with...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester PD Seeking Gas Station Robbery Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery reported at a northwest Rochester gas station early Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the robbery report at the Holiday station in the 1850 block of Assisi Heights Dr. around 1:30 a.m. The clerks reported a man entered the store and handed them a piece of paper stating he had a gun and demanded all of the money in the cash register.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death

RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Two Men Revived in Rochester-Area Drug Overdoses

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were revived from drug overdoses reported in Rochester over the holiday weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the first drug overdose at a residence in the 1500 block of Marion Rd. Southeast around 11:50 p.m. on Friday. He said officers administered two doses of Narcan to revive the 32-year-old man.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
