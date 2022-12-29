ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Pictures: Tumultuous year in politics as PMs come and go

 3 days ago

Prime ministers came and went in 2022 as both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss departed from No 10 during a tumultuous 12 months in British politics.

Partygate, local election and by-election losses, and a damaging confidence vote beset Mr Johnson before he resigned amid criticism of his handling of allegations against deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Ms Truss triumphed over former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the ensuing Conservative Party leadership contest, becoming prime minister on September 6.

But her tenure did not last long, after she and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sent markets into meltdown with their mini-budget weeks later.

Ms Truss’s exit from No 10 came after just 49 days, making her the shortest-serving premier in history.

Days later Mr Sunak was announced as the new leader of the Tory party, becoming the third prime minister to take the reins in Downing Street in 2022.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

