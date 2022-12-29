ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Researchers discovered a microscopic organism that eats viruses

By Christopher McFadden
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuyTD_0jxWQRcG00
Virovores apparently do exist, according to this new study.

Viruses have long been thought off the menu for almost all organisms, but a new study shows that viruses might be a delicious meal more often than once thought. Researchers have found that some animals have learned to eat certain viruses and use them for food and energy.

John DeLong and his colleagues at the University of Nebraska have discovered that a species of Halteria—microscopic ciliates prevalent in freshwater habitats worldwide—can consume a sizable number of infectious chloroviruses. For the first time, the team's laboratory tests have also demonstrated that a virus-only diet, or "virovory," can support an organism's physiological growth and even population increase.

James Van Etten of Nebraska University made the seminal discovery of chloroviruses, which are known to infect tiny green algae. The invasive chloroviruses eventually burst their single-celled hosts like balloons, releasing carbon and other essential components for life into the surrounding ocean.

According to DeLong, an associate professor of biological sciences at Nebraska, "that's just keeping carbon down in this sort of microbial soup layer, keeping grazers from transferring energy up the food chain."

However, virovory might be balancing the carbon recycling that viruses are known to propagate if ciliates are eating those same viruses for dinner. According to DeLong, it's likely that virovory is facilitating carbon's ascent from the bottom of the food chain by giving it upward mobility that viruses would typically hinder.

The newly discovered virovores eat trillions of viruses every day

According to DeLong, ciliates in a tiny pond might consume 10 trillion viruses daily. "If you multiply a rudimentary estimate of how many viruses there are, how many ciliates there are, and how much water there is, it comes out to this huge quantity of energy transfer (up the food chain)," he said.

"If this is happening at the scale we think it could be, it should completely change our view on global carbon cycling," he added.

DeLong knew how chloroviruses could become entangled in a food web. The ecologist collaborated with Van Etten and virologist David Dunigan in 2016 to demonstrate that chloroviruses can only access algae typically covered in a genus of ciliates called Paramecia when tiny crustaceans devour the Paramecia and expel the newly exposed algae.

This discovery changed DeLong's perspective on investigating viruses, putting him in "a different headspace." He reasoned that even putting aside infection, the presence of viruses and bacteria in the water made it unavoidable that the former would occasionally end up inside the latter.

It seemed clear that everyone and everything was constantly ingesting viruses, he added. Because there is so much of it in the water, it seemed certain that it must be taking place.

Most Popular

Virovory had been postulated but never proven before

DeLong dug into the scholarly literature to find studies on aquatic organisms ingesting viruses and, ideally, what happened when they did. He had very little when he left. One study from the 1980s claimed that single-celled protists could eat viruses, but it stopped there. Later research from Switzerland revealed that protists appeared to be filtering viruses out of wastewater.

That's all there was, DeLong said.

The potential effects on the microbes, much less the food webs or ecosystems they belonged to, were not mentioned. DeLong was taken aback by this as he was aware that viruses were made not only of carbon but also of other essential life-building blocks. They were anything but junk food, at least in theory.

He noted that they include a lot of phosphorus, a lot of nitrogen, and nucleic acids. They are, in other words, precious potential food supplies.

The discovery used a basic yet robust methodology

DeLong was unsure about how to go with testing his idea because he is an ecologist who spends most of his time using math to describe predator-prey dynamics. He finally settled on keeping it straightforward. He would first require some volunteers. He took a car out to a neighboring pond and took water samples. He collected every type of microorganism he could manage in drops of water back at his lab, regardless of species. He then introduced copious amounts of chlorovirus.

DeLong would look through the drops after 24 hours for any indication that any species appeared to be having fun with the chlorovirus—that even one species was treating the virus more like a snack than a threat. He located it in Halteria.

The ciliates, according to DeLong, "at first it was simply a notion that there were more of them." But eventually, they grew large enough for me to count them by grabbing a few with a pipette tip and dropping them into a clean drop.

In just two days, the number of chloroviruses decreased up to 100-fold. Over the same period, the population of Halteria, which had only the virus to consume, was expanding by an average of about 15 times. Meanwhile, the chlorovirus-free Halteria showed no signs of growth.

Before introducing the virus to the ciliates, the team labeled some of the chlorovirus DNA with a bright green dye to ensure that the Halteria was indeed consuming the viral. Its vacuole, the ciliate equivalent of a stomach, started to glow green immediately.

The ciliates were consuming the virus. And they were living off of that infection.

Since this discovery, DeLong and his colleagues have discovered more ciliates that, like Halteria, can survive solely on viruses. Virovory, it seems, is not as rare as once thought.

You can read the study in full in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Study abstract:

"Viruses impact host cells and have indirect effects on ecosystem processes. Plankton such as ciliates can reduce the abundance of virions in water, but whether virus consumption translates into demographic consequences for the grazers is unknown. Here, we show that small protists not only can consume viruses they also can grow and divide given only viruses to eat. Moreover, the ciliate Halteria sp. foraging on chloroviruses displays dynamics and interaction parameters that are similar to other microbial trophic interactions. These results suggest that the effect of viruses on ecosystems extends beyond (and in contrast to) the viral shunt by redirecting energy up food chains."

For You

Do animals break up in the same way that we do? Do they consider it breaking up at all?

| 8/30/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTzup_0jxWQRcG00

Paul Ratner| 9/11/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVRH1_0jxWQRcG00

Eric James Beyer| 8/9/2022

Comments / 12

Related
WBAL Radio

'Super' mosquitoes have now mutated to withstand insecticides, scientists say

(NEW YORK) -- One of the most vilified pest species on the planet continues to outsmart the ways in which humans attempt to get rid of them. "Super" mosquitoes have evolved to withstand insecticides, according to new research -- and the most "sobering" finding is the high rate in which a species known for carrying disease has developed mutations.
natureworldnews.com

Discovery of 155 New Microgenes Support Evidence that Modern Humans are Still Evolving

Researchers find 155 new microgenes that lend credence to the idea that modern humans are still in the process of evolving. Nearly 7 million years ago, modern humans diverged from their chimpanzee ancestors, but they have since continued to evolve. Within the human lineage, 155 new genes that spontaneously developed from small fragments of our DNA have been discovered. A few of these "microgenes" are predicted to be linked to human-specific diseases, and some of these new genes are thought to have their origins in the early evolution of mammals.
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Use at Night – Common Sedative Can Increase the Risk of Heart Damage

More evidence has been discovered by CU Anschutz researchers to back up the idea that timing is important when giving drugs. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a popular drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when surgeries are performed at night.
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy