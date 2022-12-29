3… 2… 1… It’s time to make plans to ring in 2023!. The roaring 2020s started off slowly (and unprecedentedly), but now the megaparties and fireworks are back. There are cruises on the Potomac, fireworks in the sky, festivities at your favorite bar and even Noon Yards Eve for the kiddos at 10 a.m. in Navy Yard. There's a balloon drop at noon, how cute!

