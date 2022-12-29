Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: Fireworks, Parties and Concerts for New Year's Eve in DC, Maryland, Virginia
3… 2… 1… It’s time to make plans to ring in 2023!. The roaring 2020s started off slowly (and unprecedentedly), but now the megaparties and fireworks are back. There are cruises on the Potomac, fireworks in the sky, festivities at your favorite bar and even Noon Yards Eve for the kiddos at 10 a.m. in Navy Yard. There's a balloon drop at noon, how cute!
3 people shot to death around DC within hours
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other. Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He […]
WUSA
9 things to do New Year's weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — It's officially time to kiss this year goodbye and ring in 2023 with events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. From parties at swanky hotels and bars to roller skating and art installations, there's a lot to check out in the final days of 2022!. Every week, WUSA9...
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
The Restaurants D.C. Lost In 2022
It’s been nearly three years now since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the dining and restaurant world into chaos, and things still aren’t smooth sailing for D.C. restaurateurs. “These are really, really difficult conditions to be operating under,” Bad Saint owner Genevieve Villamora told DCist when the beloved Filipino...
NBC Washington
3 Men Killed, 1 Injured in Outbreak of Shootings as DC Surpasses 200 Homicides
A rash of gun violence has pushed the number of homicides in D.C. past 200 for the second year in a row, leaving three men dead and another injured late Thursday and early Friday, police said. Three shootings happened in fewer than eight hours across three quadrants of the city....
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
alxnow.com
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
fox5dc.com
More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023
WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
dcnewsnow.com
Baggage claim overload: passengers recount experience during Southwest Airlines meltdown
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports on day 4 of the Southwest Airlines scheduling meltdown that left over 2,300 flights cancelled today. Baggage claim overload: passengers recount experience …. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports on day 4 of the Southwest Airlines scheduling meltdown that left over 2,300 flights cancelled...
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
WJLA
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
fox5dc.com
Maryland residents can get a free Lyft credit this holiday season
Maryland residents are eligible for a Lyft credit this holiday season thanks to a grant from a national organization aimed at curbing drunk driving. The Governors Highway Safety Association provided 4,000 Lyft ride credits, each worth $20, to be available during the holidays. Maryland is one of four states awarded the grant.
New DC laws to go into effect on Jan. 1
Some of the new laws will impact the lives of District residents from how much they are paid to how some employers handle parking benefits. Here is a look at seven new laws that will go into effect on New Year's Day. 1. Living wage increase. According to DC officials,...
fox5dc.com
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Fairfax County, connected to multiple crimes in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A bank robbery suspect has been arrested in Fairfax County with the help of an off-duty officer and is believed to be connected to multiple robberies across the region. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 1498 North Point Village...
Courthouse News Service
DC license renewal law paused
WASHINGTON — The federal court in Washington enjoined the District of Columbia from enforcing its Clean Hands Law, which disqualifies applicants from getting or renewing a driver’s license if they owe more than $100 in parking, traffic or other fines and fees. The law imposes “challenges in the lives of predominantly marginalized D.C. residents.”
Comments / 0