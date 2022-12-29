ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people

Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KTSA

Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man wounded, woman killed in shootout between drivers on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured overnight on the West Side. According to SAPD, officers were called to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 151 and Westover Hill at about 1 a.m. Friday where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Employee hurt when SUV crashes into south side businesses

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a crash involving one SUV and two businesses on the south side. Investigators say the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was trying to make a right turn onto Burton Avenue from Southwest Military Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but police say the driver lost control and ran into a retail parking lot and hit two businesses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Multiple people injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple people were hospitalized after a major multiple-vehicle crash on EB Highway 90 at WT Montgomery on Wednesday night in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office. According to BCSO, occupants in both vehicles were taken to area hospitals but their conditions are unknown.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing

SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River

The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
KERRVILLE, TX

