KTSA
One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
KSAT 12
Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a pickup truck on the North Side. San Antonio police say the accident happened at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Vance Jackson Road, north of Interstate 10. The woman, who police say...
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KTSA
Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
Photo shows crash damage to bridge over San Antonio's Loop 1604
Police warn to use an alternative route.
KTSA
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
KSAT 12
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
KSAT 12
Man wounded, woman killed in shootout between drivers on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured overnight on the West Side. According to SAPD, officers were called to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 151 and Westover Hill at about 1 a.m. Friday where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.
KTSA
Employee hurt when SUV crashes into south side businesses
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a crash involving one SUV and two businesses on the south side. Investigators say the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was trying to make a right turn onto Burton Avenue from Southwest Military Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but police say the driver lost control and ran into a retail parking lot and hit two businesses.
KSAT 12
Multiple people injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple people were hospitalized after a major multiple-vehicle crash on EB Highway 90 at WT Montgomery on Wednesday night in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office. According to BCSO, occupants in both vehicles were taken to area hospitals but their conditions are unknown.
KSAT 12
Woman with gunshot wound to head crashes SUV into security vehicle on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was driving an SUV while suffering from a gunshot wound to the head crashed into a Texas Lawman Security vehicle on Thursday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 2:20 a.m. at East Commerce Street and Honey Boulevard on the East Side.
KSAT 12
2 men killed when Jaguar sedan crashes into tree at high rate of speed on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Jaguar XF sedan and his passenger were killed Thursday morning after they crashed into a tree on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound at Braun Road near Loop 1604 at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
KSAT 12
Woman shot in torso during argument on West Side; three people detained
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot during an argument between four people on the West Side on Friday morning. Police said the woman, who was shot in her torso, was driven to a fire station on 36th Street before 3 a.m. She was then taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
news4sanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
KTSA
Arrest made in hit and run that killed two San Antonio teens
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a man suspected of killing two teenagers in a hit and run on the city’s East side. 23 year old Lee Roy Morales is being charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. The charges...
KSAT 12
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
KENS 5
San Antonio woman hit by two different drunk drivers on same night, mourning husband believes
"She went off to the side of the road, dazed and confused," Bill Conaway said. "That's when the other car came."
jambroadcasting.com
Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River
The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
