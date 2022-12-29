Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings has been made a CBE in the New Year Honours List.Jennings, 77, won five major trophies at club level with Tottenham and Arsenal as well as other individual awards and accolades, but says the CBE is “without a doubt” the biggest and the best.His 119 caps for Northern Ireland was a record that was only surpassed by Steven Davis in October 2020, and he represented his country at the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals.Not bad at all for someone who says goalkeeping “wasn’t something he set out to do” growing up in Newry.“We...

