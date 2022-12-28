ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum discusses team's running game success

By Steve Rudden
Early in the 2022 season, the Baltimore Ravens weren’t having much success running the ball. It was a running back room composed of Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill, and Mike Davis while J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards worked back into game shape after suffering ACL tears right before the 2021 season.

Since Dobbins and Edwards have returned to the lineup, the running game has put up over 100 yards in each of the last three games. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum was asked about the offensive line and how the running game has been a success lately, talking about how the offensive line has been coming together and meshing together well.

“Yes, especially this time of year. Being able to run the football, being capable of running the football is important. I think we’re starting to gel together and improve on some things, but the good thing is there is a lot of stuff that we can still get better at, and there are still more yards out there for us to get. So, when the time comes, and they need us to run the ball, I think we have the guys to do it, but it’s just all about going out there and actually working together and doing it.”

If the Ravens can continue to run the ball effectively, they will control the time of possession and help keep the defense fresh. Those two factors will help them out come playoff time, as the more time they spend on offense, the less the other team will be able to get in rhythm during a game.

