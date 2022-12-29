Households in parts of the UK woke up on Christmas day without running water, in an outage which has impacted thousands of people over the past week.After some of the coldest weather in a decade, temperatures shot up by almost 20C in some places last weekend, in a rapid thaw that burst pipes across the country and wrought havoc on the water network.Tens of thousands of homes have been affected, mainly in the south of England, and water supplies have largely been restored as engineers worked through the night to locate and fix the broken pipes.But homes in Hertfordshire and...

6 DAYS AGO