Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Sea swimmer claims water company’s ‘disgusting’ sewage dumps left her bedridden
A woman who was ill for a week after swimming in the sea has blamed a water company for dumping sewage.Julia Walker, 43, a social worker from Shoreham, West Sussex, is a regular swimmer and went for a dip one morning in September.She headed down to Shoreham beach for a swim and later complained that her kidneys were in such pain that she was unable to stand up.Julia then called a doctor who asked her to come in for tests, which later confirmed she was suffering from a bacterial kidney infection.She said: “I felt really rotten, I was bedridden and...
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
UK households wake up on Christmas with no running water
Households in parts of the UK woke up on Christmas day without running water, in an outage which has impacted thousands of people over the past week.After some of the coldest weather in a decade, temperatures shot up by almost 20C in some places last weekend, in a rapid thaw that burst pipes across the country and wrought havoc on the water network.Tens of thousands of homes have been affected, mainly in the south of England, and water supplies have largely been restored as engineers worked through the night to locate and fix the broken pipes.But homes in Hertfordshire and...
Welsh Water: Supply failings after homes left without water over Christmas
Welsh Water has admitted to failings over its supply after people were left without water during the Christmas period. Several villages in Monmouthshire were still without water on Boxing Day after almost 72 hours. It comes after thousands of homes in west Wales were without water for several days before...
Doctors ask health board to declare major incident
A&E doctors have urged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to declare a major incident amid "grave concerns" over patient safety, the BBC understands. Staff working at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said the A&E department continued to be overwhelmed. NHS GGC, which declined the move, said it was taking action...
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
Shocking pictures show aftermath of Evesham ‘gas explosion’ that ‘shook the house’
Shocking images show the result of a suspected gas explosion that ripped through a house on a residential street in Evesham.Four people were injured, one seriously, after the explosion flattened the property in Hemmingway, Worcestershire.One man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, while two other adults were taken to the Hereford County Hospital to be treated.A fourth person was being treated at the scene and 10 neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precautionary measure.Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the residential estate in the Fairfield area around 5pm on Tuesday.Three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team,...
West Midlands fire services saw big rise in summer wildfires
The number of summer wildfires which Shropshire firefighters had to tackle nearly trebled in 2022. The county's fire service responded to 138 calls in June, July and August, compared to 50 in 2021 and 40 in 2020. It took 53 of those calls in July 2022, when the UK was...
Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike
Crowds of people were left waiting at major train stations across London and beyond amid ongoing disruption despite the end of a rail strike on Tuesday.Photos showed hundreds of passengers packed inside King’s Cross and Paddington, with some journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.South Western Railway also apologised to customers after a service from Waterloo to Southampton was postponed due to a “train fault”.Travel journalist Simon Calder said there was “chaos” at Paddington, with no trains having arrived or departed by 10am despite industrial action by the RMT union ending at 6am.A Network Rail spokesperson said:...
Travel disruption as heavy rain across Scotland sparks floods
Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as heavy rain has led to flooding in some parts of Scotland.Rail services have also been affected by the weather, with train speeds limited in many areas on Friday due to heavy rain overnight.A Met Office amber alert for heavy rain in parts of Dumfries and Galloway as well as the Scottish Borders was in force until midday, while yellow weather warnings of snow and ice cover other areas of the country.Forecasters said around 40-50mm of rain was expected in the amber warning area, with 60-70mm possible in upland locations, with the potential for...
Cambridge South station plans backed by government
The Department for Transport has approved plans for a new railway station to improve connectivity to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus. The Cambridge South station will be next to the campus and connect it with destinations such as central London, Stansted Airport, Ely and Birmingham. The secretary of state said the...
Plans for visitor centre in Saltaire draws residents’ ire
Angry villagers claim project would be ‘permanent stain’ on Unesco world heritage site in West Yorkshire
Swansea: Tribute to man after two found dead in river
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and genuine" man after the bodies of two people were found next to a submerged car in a river on Christmas Day. Jay Kyle Jenkins, 36, of St Thomas, Swansea, was the passenger in the car being driven by Rachel Curtis, 36, from Bonymaen, also in Swansea.
Flu jab call as hospital admissions rise in Herefordshire and Worcestershire
There has been an increase in the number of people admitted to hospitals in Herefordshire and Worcestershire with serious respiratory infections. They are said to have been caused by viruses, including flu and Covid-19. Dr Kathryn Cobain, chief nursing officer for the counties, urged those at high risk to get...
Devon and Cornwall A&E departments 'under incredible pressure'
Hospitals across Cornwall and Devon are urging people to use NHS 111 as a first contact for medical help unless they have a life-threatening illness. Health bosses say emergency departments (EDs) are under "incredible pressure" and people should "think very carefully" before going to them. Visitors to Cornwall for new...
'Dangerous' Slough road's speed limit may be lowered
The speed limit could be reduced on one of the UK's "most dangerous" roads in a bid to reduce fatalities. Transport chiefs in Slough, Berkshire are considering whether to impose a 30mph speed limit on the town's A4, reducing it from 40mph. There were four fatal collisions and 42 serious...
Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption
Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire. The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said. Gusts of...
World's longest Covid sufferer stages come-back gig in Bristol
The "miracle man" who was infected with Covid for more than 10 months has staged a come-back concert with some help from the English National Opera. Dave Smith, from Bristol, had Covid for nearly 300 days - longer than anyone else recorded in the world. The 73-year-old was hospitalised seven...
