Blue-chip 2024 in-state athlete includes LSU in final 4

Ju'Juan Johnson is a four-star athlete from Lafayette, Louisiana, where he plays for Lafayette Christian Academy.

One of the best recruits in the state of Louisiana is up for grabs, and per usual, Brian Kelly is all over it. The “Recruit the Boot” motto is in full swing for the Tigers as they have made the final four for the talented athlete.

The Tigers join SEC foes Florida and Georgia as well as the Colorado Buffaloes. Primetime has taken over in Boulder, and as he has tweeted, he’s not hard to find. He has stormed the recruiting trail and has Colorado included in many recruiting battles that they would otherwise not be involved in.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Johnson, but LSU is a 94% favorite to land him per On3. LSU currently has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024 with eight commitments.

